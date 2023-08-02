Diners Share New Single 'Someday I'll Go Surfing'

Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) DOMINO, the new album from Blue Broderick aka Diners, was recorded with a very specific direction from friend and album producer, Mo Troper: channel Diners' vintage 70s pop sound into a ripping rock n roll record.

The final result of those recording sessions can be heard on August 18th when the album is released via Bar/None Records. Today, Diners follows early singles - "Domino," the album'sinstant classic title track pitting Beach Boys-esque backing harmonies against crackling guitar chords; and the raucous lead single, "The Power" - with her new single and video for jangly, affirming jam "Someday I'll Go Surfing."

"Someday I'll get my wings / Before I fall asleep, I always find a moment to dream" sings Diners on their new track, which is not only an ode to sunny days but an empowering anthem of forward motion. "'Someday I'll Go Surfing' isn't exclusively about surfing," notes Broderick, "but rather confronting the unknown and moving on to the next big thing."

Diners first began in Phoenix, crafting smart, lo-fi pop songs with a knack for impossibly catchy, inviting melodies. The forthcoming DOMINO comes in the wake of Blue's relocation to Los Angeles, and their coming out as transgender. Though the new songs don't explicitly reference her trans identity, Broderick believes the album couldn't have been written without the freeing and energizing experience of coming out.

It's also the loudest record they've ever made, thanks in part to producer and power pop enthusiast Mo Troper's intent to wrangle Broderick's soft spoken 70's sound into a ripping rock n roll record. Though initially unmoored by all the cracking snares and guitar feedback, Blue explains "This is the rock record that I always wanted to make. I know that any time I turn it on, it's what I set out to do."

To celebrate the new album and sonic overhaul, Diners will embark on a run of headline tour dates kicking off in Los Angeles before joining Chris Farren on a national tour that includes stops in New York, Philly, DC, Austin & more.

DINERS TOUR DATES:
Aug 18 - Los Angeles, CA @ Genghis Cohen
Aug 19 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Secret
Sep 3 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Quarters
Sep 5 - Denver, CO @ 7th Circle
Sep 6 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge
Sep 7 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen
Sep 8 - Pittsburgh, PA -@ Mr. Roboto
Sep 9 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere: Zone One *
Sep 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore ^
Sep 11 - Washington DC @ Songbyrd *
Sep 12 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle Back Room *
Sep 13 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade Purgatory Stage *
Sep 14 - Athens, GA @ Flicker Bar and Theater w/ Night Palace
Sep 15 - Orlando, FL @ Wills Pub *
Sep 16 - Tampa, FL @ Hooch and Hive *
Sep 18 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
Sep 19 - Austin, TX @ The Ballroom at Spider House *
Sep 20 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada *
Sep 22 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar *
Sep 23 - San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room at House Of Blues *
* supporting Chris Farren
^ supporting Jeff Rosenstock & Chris Farren.






