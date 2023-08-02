Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 02/08/2023

Kate Davis Shares Acoustic Version Of 'Long Long Long'

Hot Songs Around The World

People
Libianca
243 entries in 17 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
201 entries in 12 charts
Komet
Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207
187 entries in 7 charts
Calm Down
Rema
784 entries in 23 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
689 entries in 28 charts
Baby Don't Hurt Me
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
189 entries in 19 charts
Miracle
Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding
188 entries in 15 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
209 entries in 22 charts
Daylight
David Kushner
242 entries in 23 charts
Eyes Closed
Ed Sheeran
216 entries in 24 charts
Kill Bill
SZA
410 entries in 23 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kate Davis has shared an acoustic version of her song "Long Long Long" today, imbuing the song with new meaning and a softer, more contemplative tone, which aligns well with the track's new nocturnal video by Molly Dario; listen and watch below.

" "Long Long Long" (acoustic) was a wintertime accident," Davis explains. "I was inside all the time playing guitar and stumbled upon a set of meditative but challenging chords. They already lived in the song, but not in my hands, so I played it every day for months.

This song was already really important to me, but it became a new vehicle for physical and emotional direction during a super lost season. I made this recording with Armand Hirsch, one of my oldest friends."

Davis released 'Fish Bowl' this past spring, her ANTI- album debut. Across 'Fish Bowl''s 12 deeply personal tracks, Davis traces her very own hero's journey, from the moment she steps away from her old life to the moment she finds inner peace. She follows these steps through the eyes of Fish Bowl's central character, FiBo.

"The 'FiBo' character was a shorthand for 'Fish Bowl,'" Davis continued. "It's kind of a way to mask myself when I'm having my own experience moving through this journey. These songs started out being personal, vulnerable. It was an easier way to create a narrative and give it more of a shape without having to actually see myself. It's a form of self preservation. At the same time, it's kind of fun to look at FiBo and be like, 'Here is a spirit that only I understand, because I made her.'"

Leading the entire creative process, Davis wove multiple genres — art-rock, pop, and folk — into an intricate, unique tapestry of sound. She also drew influence from a vast catalog of visuals and literary references while writing 'Fish Bowl,' thinking about the films of Wim Wenders and the liminal space that exists between outer space and far beneath the sea.

Davis also spoke with NPR Morning Edition about the album and the difference between seeking external and internal validation.
Tomorrow Davis will begin a short run of tour dates with The Tallest Man On Earth and will perform at the Hopscotch Music Festival in early September. All upcoming dates are listed below.

TOUR DATES:
8/2 - Portsmouth, NH @ Prescott Park Arts Festival %
8/3 - Charlton, MA @ Summer Stage at Treehouse Brewing %
8/4 - New Haven, CT @ Space Ballroom %
8/13 - Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool w/ June McDoom
9/7 - 9/9 - Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival
% - with The Tallest Man On Earth.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.2458971 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0039157867431641 secs