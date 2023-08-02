Mountain Stage Announces Two Live Shows In Franklin, Tn On Sept. 23rd & 24th During AmericanaFest 2023





Saturday, Sept. 23rd:

Steve Earle

Sam Bush





Chris Pierce



Sunday, Sept. 24th:

Todd Snider

The Band of Heathens

Tracy Nelson

Adeem The Artist



The

419 Main St.

Franklin, TN 37064





Show Start Time is 7:00pm



"I am so happy that Mountain Stage will be taping shows during Americana Week in Nashville," stated Mattea. "Many of our old friends and favorites will be making appearances, including Sam Bush,



Mountain Stage kicked off their 40th Anniversary celebration earlier this year and will continue with more surprises and festivities to come. The show has become the second longest running nationally distributed performance radio show, behind only the Grand Ole Opry. The show's legacy has earned recent praise from NPR's Here & Now, Relix, Pollstar, and Rolling Stone who raved, "40 years is not only a milestone. It's also a testament to the blood, sweat, and tears of building something from nothing - one listener and one station at a time," while Garden & Gun lauded "the live performance show has been a must-stop for countless musicians in the American roots music scene and beyond."



Since its inception in 1983, Mountain Stage has become an institution, standing as one of the most beloved and enduring programs in public radio history, broadcasting thousands of unforgettable live performances by rising stars and veteran legends alike. Produced out of the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, Mountain Stage is heard weekly on nearly 300 public radio stations nationwide. Each two-hour episode of Mountain Stage is recorded in front of an audience and features a variety of musical styles, in genres ranging from traditional roots, folk, blues, and country, to indie rock, alternative, synth pop, world music, and beyond. Some of their most iconic guests over the years have included John Prine, Odetta, Wilco, R.E.M., Angélique Kidjo, Phish, Mavis Staples, Allen Toussaint, Alison Krauss, Townes Van Zandt, Patti Smith, Allen Ginsberg, Miriam Makeba, Dr. John, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) NPR Music and West Virginia Public Broadcasting's beloved live performance radio show Mountain Stage continue to celebrate their landmark 40th Anniversary Season with the announcement of two back-to-back live shows in Franklin, TN during AmericanaFest 2023. Hosted by Kathy Mattea, the shows will take place at The Franklin Theatre on September 23rd and 24th. They'll feature performances by Steve Earle, Sam Bush, Elizabeth Cook, Sarah Lee Guthrie, Chris Pierce, Todd Snider, The Band of Heathens, Tracy Nelson, and Adeem The Artist. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.mountainstage.org.Saturday, Sept. 23rd:Steve EarleSam Bush Elizabeth Cook Sarah Lee GuthrieChris PierceSunday, Sept. 24th:Todd SniderThe Band of HeathensTracy NelsonAdeem The ArtistThe Franklin Theatre419 Main St.Franklin, TN 37064 Doors open at 6:00pmShow Start Time is 7:00pm"I am so happy that Mountain Stage will be taping shows during Americana Week in Nashville," stated Mattea. "Many of our old friends and favorites will be making appearances, including Sam Bush, Steve Earle and Todd Snider. We also have young newcomers like Adeem the Artist, who are part of the cultural conversation these days. It's a chance to celebrate the musicians that Mountain Stage has championed for 40 years, and to bring our brand of Live Performance music to Music City!"Mountain Stage kicked off their 40th Anniversary celebration earlier this year and will continue with more surprises and festivities to come. The show has become the second longest running nationally distributed performance radio show, behind only the Grand Ole Opry. The show's legacy has earned recent praise from NPR's Here & Now, Relix, Pollstar, and Rolling Stone who raved, "40 years is not only a milestone. It's also a testament to the blood, sweat, and tears of building something from nothing - one listener and one station at a time," while Garden & Gun lauded "the live performance show has been a must-stop for countless musicians in the American roots music scene and beyond."Since its inception in 1983, Mountain Stage has become an institution, standing as one of the most beloved and enduring programs in public radio history, broadcasting thousands of unforgettable live performances by rising stars and veteran legends alike. Produced out of the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, Mountain Stage is heard weekly on nearly 300 public radio stations nationwide. Each two-hour episode of Mountain Stage is recorded in front of an audience and features a variety of musical styles, in genres ranging from traditional roots, folk, blues, and country, to indie rock, alternative, synth pop, world music, and beyond. Some of their most iconic guests over the years have included John Prine, Odetta, Wilco, R.E.M., Angélique Kidjo, Phish, Mavis Staples, Allen Toussaint, Alison Krauss, Townes Van Zandt, Patti Smith, Allen Ginsberg, Miriam Makeba, Dr. John, Buddy Guy, and Preservation Hall Jazz Band.



