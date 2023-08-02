Rare Buddy Rich Recordings To Be Released As His First "Trios" Album On September 1, 2023





Renowned for giving his band a break during concerts by shifting to an incredible three-man jam session in the midst of a show, Rich turned a trio of magnificent musicians into one seamless sound night after night, creating something truly special. One of the greatest jazz drummers in the world, Rich would let the piano and bass shine through during these performances to ensure the music took center stage. It was unprecedented and spellbinding.



"At some point, not only to display the prodigious talents of his rhythm section cohorts but also in order to give the brass a rest,



The album is also a heartfelt tribute to Rich's beloved pianist, Barry Kiener, who died of a heroin overdose at the age of 30 while on tour with the band in 1986. "Trios" is one of the few recordings in existence that feature Kiener, giving audiences a glimpse of his prodigious talent.



"Trios" was recorded and produced by Alan Gauvin.

Drums -

Piano - Barry Kiener

Bass - Jon Burr (except "There Is No Greater Love," "Stella by Starlight," "Here's That Rainy Day")

Bass - Tom Warrington ("There Is No Greater Love," "Stella by Starlight")

Mastered by Tom Swift

Executive Producers: Cathy Rich, Steve Michelson,

Cover illustrations by Michael Patterson



The album's cover art was created by Michael Patterson, the award-winning artist and current USC School of Cinematic Arts professor whose work is featured in the permanent collection of The Museum of

Lightyear Entertainment has worked with the



"Trios" tracklisting:

(Side A through D denotes track placement on the two-disc LP)



Side A

1. Just

Recorded 1976 in Montreal, Quebec



2. There Will Never Be Another You (written by Harry Warren, Mack Gordon)

Recorded 1976 in Anaheim, California



3. Groovin' High (written by Dizzy Gillespie, Charlie Parker)

Recorded 1976 in Anaheim, California



Side B

1. Like Someone in Love (written by Jimmy Van Heusen, Johnny Burke)

Recorded 1976 in Anaheim, California



2. There Is No Greater Love (written by Isham Jones, Marty Symes)

Recorded 1977 in Boras, Sweden



Side C

1. Secret Love (written by Sammy Fain, Paul Francis Webster)

Recorded 1976 in Anaheim, California



2.

Recorded 1977 in Oslo, Norway



Side D

1. My Romance (written by Richard Rodgers,

Recorded 1976 in Boston, Massachusetts



2. I Hear a Rhapsody (written by

Recorded 1976 in Montreal, Quebec



3. Here's That Rainy Day "Piano Solo" (written by Jimmy Van Heusen, Johnny Burke)

Recorded 1977 on the SS Rotterdam Jazz Cruise. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) LIGHTYEAR Entertainment announces the release of "Trios," a collection of rare recordings that capture the magic, the artistry and the boundless talent of jazz icon Buddy Rich's intimate three-man interludes he performed within his "killer force" big band concerts. Although these jam sessions were staples during many of his shows, there has never been a recording released of them until now. "Trios" will be available on September 1 via all major streaming services, on Compact Disc and as a two-disc LP in translucent orange vinyl. Taped by Rich's alto saxophone player Alan Gauvin during a series of shows around the world in 1976 and 1977, the album features extraordinary bassists Jon Burr and Tom Warrington along with the young piano prodigy Barry Kiener and is marked by stunning solos by Rich using only his brushes. A true treasure, "Trios" is a beautiful, unexpected performance from one of jazz music's greatest talents: there has never been a Buddy Rich album like this.Renowned for giving his band a break during concerts by shifting to an incredible three-man jam session in the midst of a show, Rich turned a trio of magnificent musicians into one seamless sound night after night, creating something truly special. One of the greatest jazz drummers in the world, Rich would let the piano and bass shine through during these performances to ensure the music took center stage. It was unprecedented and spellbinding."At some point, not only to display the prodigious talents of his rhythm section cohorts but also in order to give the brass a rest, Buddy began regularly featuring a trio 'off the cuff,' often twice a night, along with solo piano spots," explains Gauvin. "All but three 'Trios' tracks were recorded over the Summer and Fall of '76 and feature bassist Jon Burr while the others are from 1977 and showcase Tom Warrington, and of course, Barry Kiener brings his 'four hands' to all tracks, including a magnificent solo spot I couldn't resist sharing. Buddy would approve." The 10 songs on "Trios" were recorded during concerts in Montreal, California, Sweden, Norway, Boston and on the SS Rotterdam Jazz Cruise.The album is also a heartfelt tribute to Rich's beloved pianist, Barry Kiener, who died of a heroin overdose at the age of 30 while on tour with the band in 1986. "Trios" is one of the few recordings in existence that feature Kiener, giving audiences a glimpse of his prodigious talent. Buddy Rich's daughter, Cathy, an Executive Producer of "Trios," often performed with her father and remembers the close bond beyond music that both he and Kiener shared and the impact the young musician's death had on Rich. "My dad was coming to pick me up in the bus to go to Lake Tahoe where they were playing next at Harrah's. He was hours late and I was out of my mind with worry. I knew something terrible happened as soon as I walked outside. Everyone was silent and looked shell-shocked. My dad was visibly shaken. I asked what happened and he could barely speak of it. Barry had been like a son to him.""Trios" was recorded and produced by Alan Gauvin. Buddy RichPiano - Barry KienerBass - Jon Burr (except "There Is No Greater Love," "Stella by Starlight," "Here's That Rainy Day")Bass - Tom Warrington ("There Is No Greater Love," "Stella by Starlight")Mastered by Tom SwiftExecutive Producers: Cathy Rich, Steve Michelson, Arnie HollandCover illustrations by Michael PattersonThe album's cover art was created by Michael Patterson, the award-winning artist and current USC School of Cinematic Arts professor whose work is featured in the permanent collection of The Museum of Modern Art and has been shown at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Patterson is perhaps best known for his animation art in the groundbreaking video for a-ha's "Take on Me."Lightyear Entertainment has worked with the Buddy Rich estate for nearly 20 years, releasing two DVDs, six digital albums, 5 CDs and two vinyl albums."Trios" tracklisting:(Side A through D denotes track placement on the two-disc LP)Side A1. Just Friends (written by John Klenner, Samuel M. Lewis)Recorded 1976 in Montreal, Quebec2. There Will Never Be Another You (written by Harry Warren, Mack Gordon)Recorded 1976 in Anaheim, California3. Groovin' High (written by Dizzy Gillespie, Charlie Parker)Recorded 1976 in Anaheim, CaliforniaSide B1. Like Someone in Love (written by Jimmy Van Heusen, Johnny Burke)Recorded 1976 in Anaheim, California2. There Is No Greater Love (written by Isham Jones, Marty Symes)Recorded 1977 in Boras, SwedenSide C1. Secret Love (written by Sammy Fain, Paul Francis Webster)Recorded 1976 in Anaheim, California2. Stella by Starlight (written by Victor Popular Young, Ned Washington)Recorded 1977 in Oslo, NorwaySide D1. My Romance (written by Richard Rodgers, Lorenz Hart)Recorded 1976 in Boston, Massachusetts2. I Hear a Rhapsody (written by George Fragos, Jack Baker, Dick Gasparre)Recorded 1976 in Montreal, Quebec3. Here's That Rainy Day "Piano Solo" (written by Jimmy Van Heusen, Johnny Burke)Recorded 1977 on the SS Rotterdam Jazz Cruise.



