News
Digital Life and Gaming 01/08/2023

Linux Gaming On Steam Reaches Milestone: Adoption Rates Surge And Steam Deck Shines Bright!

Linux Gaming On Steam Reaches Milestone: Adoption Rates Surge And Steam Deck Shines Bright!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Great news, everyone! There's a nice little milestone in the adoption of Linux on Steam. Over the years, gaming on Linux has been on the rise, thanks to Wine, Proton, and SteamPlay making it easier for gamers to enjoy their favorite titles on the platform.

In the recent survey results for July 2023, Steam revealed that Linux's market share has gone up compared to previous months. While Windows experienced a slight drop of 0.56%, Linux saw a tiny yet encouraging gain of 0.52%.

Even though the drop on the Windows side isn't significant, the fact that Linux is steadily gaining ground shows how the platform is evolving. The most exciting part is when we compare Linux with macOS. While macOS's adoption rates increased by 0.05% to 1.84%, Linux adoption rates now stand at an impressive 1.96%.

Yes, that's a 0.12% gain against macOS! It may not seem like much, but it's a significant milestone for Linux.

Digging deeper, I checked out which Linux distros contributed significantly to this 1.96% rate. Surprisingly, "Arch Linux" took the lead, surpassing others. Perhaps all those daily "I use Arch, btw" posts on online forums had some influence after all? But the real winner was "SteamOS Holo," and the reason behind it is no secret—the Steam Deck.

This handheld gaming device has been on the top sellers list for quite a while, and its popularity has led to an increased adoption of the Arch Linux-based SteamOS. It's no wonder that the overall adoption rates of Linux on Steam have gone up.

I'm excited to see more and more people turning to Linux for their gaming needs. Steam's dedication to the Steam Deck and its efforts in developing the Proton compatibility layer play a significant role in driving this trend.

The future of gaming on Linux looks bright, and I can't wait to see what's in store! It's a fantastic time for Linux gamers, and the platform is only getting better. Cheers to more gaming fun on Linux!






