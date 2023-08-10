Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Metal / Hard Rock 10/08/2023

Guns N' Roses Fans Share What They Thought Of Velvet Revolver

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Before Slash and Duff McKagan rejoined Guns N' Roses in 2016, the fanbase of the band was quite divided. While some remained loyal to Axl Rose, others stood by Slash and McKagan. In this context, some Guns N' Roses (GN'R) fans have taken to the internet to discuss their thoughts on the supergroup Velvet Revolver.

Velvet Revolver was formed in 2002 by Slash, McKagan, and former Guns drummer Matt Sorum. They were joined by rhythm guitarist Dave Kushner and Stone Temple Pilots vocalist Scott Weiland. Despite a short lifespan, with only two albums released - "Contraband" in 2004 and "Libertad" in 2007 - the supergroup left a strong impact with hits like "Slither," "Fall to Pieces," and "She Builds Quick Machines."

At the time, Axl Rose was not on good terms with his former bandmates. He even called Weiland a "fraud" in a press release in 2005, to which Weiland responded strongly. Rose released the long-awaited Guns N' Roses album "Chinese Democracy" in 2008, featuring contributions from various musicians, but Velvet Revolver had gone on hiatus around the same time, and they never released another album.

For a while, it seemed unlikely that Slash and Rose would perform together again. However, the guitarist and McKagan rejoined Guns N' Roses and have been performing the Velvet Revolver song "Slither" with Rose. This led a curious fan to ask on Reddit how others feel about Velvet Revolver and their music.

Some fans expressed that hearing Axl sing Velvet Revolver songs was a highlight, as it felt like the missing puzzle piece was finally in place. Others agreed, suggesting that Axl's vocals could have elevated the band's material even more. On the other hand, there were fans who credited Velvet Revolver for getting them into Guns N' Roses in the first place.

However, there were also those who saw Velvet Revolver as evidence that the issues within Guns N' Roses were not solely Axl Rose's fault. They pointed out that Velvet Revolver also faced internal conflicts, indicating that the dysfunction was a collective effort. Some mentioned the chaotic nature of Velvet Revolver's short existence, marked by infighting and struggles with addiction.

In general, the comments on Reddit varied, with some fans not caring much for Velvet Revolver, while others saw them as a respectable placeholder for Guns N' Roses during their hiatus. The opinions reflect the complex dynamics and emotions that surrounded these bands and their members.






