M. Shadows Addresses Recent Avenged Sevenfold Show Postponement





The show was supposed to happen on July 26 at the Pine Knob







The show has fixed times, so they can't start earlier to avoid the storm.



According to Shadows, lightning struck around 5 PM and 8:45 PM. By 9:15 PM, fans were allowed to return to their seats, and Avenged was planning to perform at 9:45 PM. The city extended the curfew so they could play until 11:30 PM.



However, more lightning struck after everyone was back, adding another hour to the start time. Even if they resumed performing after that, they would have had only 30 minutes to play. So, Live Nation decided it was better to reschedule the show.



He expressed empathy for disappointed fans, as the band was disappointed too.



Some fans shared screenshots of their digital tickets with a new date, July 25, 2025.



Stay tuned for updates on the rescheduled date. Avenged Sevenfold's next performance will be tonight (July 28) in Tinley Park, Illinois. Check out their upcoming dates for more information. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Earlier this week, Avenged Sevenfold's concert in Detroit, Michigan had to be postponed due to bad weather. The opening act, Kim Dracula, managed to perform, but Avenged's set was canceled due to lightning strikes. M. Shadows, the band's frontman, has since talked about the postponement.The show was supposed to happen on July 26 at the Pine Knob Music Theatre. On the same night, Shadows tweeted, "Detroit will get something special. Already working on it." He provided more details about the postponement on the band's Discord channel, and a Reddit user shared a screenshot of his explanation. Shadows explained, "The show must go on for Live Nation, the venue, and Ticketmaster, but they have safety guidelines to follow. If people were getting struck by lightning at concerts, we'd hold the promoter accountable." He mentioned that if lightning is detected within five miles of the venue, they have to pause for 30 minutes and ask people to stay safe. If the lightning stops after that, they give fans 30 minutes to return for the show.The show has fixed times, so they can't start earlier to avoid the storm. Shadows described how they closely monitor the weather to ensure safety.According to Shadows, lightning struck around 5 PM and 8:45 PM. By 9:15 PM, fans were allowed to return to their seats, and Avenged was planning to perform at 9:45 PM. The city extended the curfew so they could play until 11:30 PM.However, more lightning struck after everyone was back, adding another hour to the start time. Even if they resumed performing after that, they would have had only 30 minutes to play. So, Live Nation decided it was better to reschedule the show. Shadows emphasized that everyone wanted the show to happen.He expressed empathy for disappointed fans, as the band was disappointed too.Some fans shared screenshots of their digital tickets with a new date, July 25, 2025. Shadows was asked on Twitter if this was accurate, and he replied that there's no confirmed date yet, as they are still considering options.Stay tuned for updates on the rescheduled date. Avenged Sevenfold's next performance will be tonight (July 28) in Tinley Park, Illinois. Check out their upcoming dates for more information.



