First Single From Blue Beetle (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) With Music By Bobby Krlic Now Available

Blue Beetle (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) will be available Aug 18th digitally for streaming and purchase. The tracklist is as follows:

The Sphere



Stealing the Scarab

The Transformation

Stratosphere Flight

Jaime Wakes Up

Breaking into Kord

Kord Tower Fight

Ted Kord's Lair

Healing

Jenny's Childhood

Good News and Bad News

Before the Raid

Manifest Fight

Reyes House Attack



Activating the Bug Ship

Dad's Gadgets

Nana Leads

Bug Ship to the Island

Leaving the Bug Ship

The Cosmic Realm

Rebooting

Nana's Theme

Blue Beetle vs Carapax Pt 1

Blue Beetle vs Carapax Pt 2

Sacrifices for the Greater Good (feat. Daniela Lalita)

Now We Can Cry

Blue Beetle Suite

Será Que No Me Amas (Blame It on the Boogie) - Damian Castroviejo

Tú Serás Mi Baby (Be My Baby) - Juventud Crasa



From Warner Bros.



Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero BLUE BEETLE.



Starring alongside Maridueña ("Cobra Kai") are Adriana Barraza ("Rambo: Last Blood," "Thor"), Damían Alcázar ("Narcos," "Narcos: Mexico"), Elpidia Carrillo ("Mayans M.C.," the "Predator" films), Bruna Marquezine ("Maldivas," "God Save the King"), Raoul Max Trujillo (the "



Soto ("Charm City Kings," "The Farm") directs from a screenplay by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer ("Miss Bala"), based on characters from DC. John Rickard and Zev Foreman are producing, with Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman and Garrett Grant serving as executive producers.



The director's creative team behind the scenes includes director of photography Pawel Pogorzelski ("Midsommar," "Hereditary"), production designer John Billington ("Bad Boys for Life"), editor



A Warner Bros.



Composer Bobby Krlic says: "It's always been a dream of mine to write the music for a superhero film. Ángel [Manuel Soto, director] explained to me how he wanted to make one that felt different, something non-traditional that would make an impact. Working with him was an effortless and truly joyful collaboration. He pushed me to make music that was at once unique, challenging and expansive, whilst also being able to exist within a superhero story. I'm incredibly proud of the score, and feel it marks a new chapter for me as a composer." Over the past decade, he has created music under The Haxan Cloak, releasing two critically acclaimed full-length albums (2011's The Haxan Cloak and 2013's Excavation) and touring extensively as a solo artist. As a producer, Krlic has worked with a wide range of notable artists, such as Björk, Father John Misty, Khalid and Troye Sivan. Krlic began his composing career collaborating with fellow producer and Oscar-winning film composer Atticus Ross on soundtracks including Steve Hoover's documentary "Almost Holy" and Michael Mann's "Blackhat." Credits have since included the award-winning score for Ari Aster's Midsommar, video game score for Sony Playstation's hit Returnal, for which Krlic won a BAFTA, and a slew of network television shows, including the Emmy-nominated Netflix series "BEEF," Plan B's "Paper Girls," TNT's "Angel of Darkness" and Paramount's "Snowpiercer.



