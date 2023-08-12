V Of BTS Drops Two New Singles Off New Album "Layover"





The album's first track "Rainy Days" is an alternative pop R&B track. A perfect mix of vintage percussion and modern drum sounds gives off a unique vibe. The music video for "Rainy Days," also unveiled at the same time as the music, depicts V spending a calm ordinary day. Everyday moments, such as waking up, making a meal, working, and napping, naturally meld in with V's distinct timbre.



ADOR's president and executive producer Hee Jin Min, who oversaw the production of the album commented, "For this song, I wanted to focus on V's inner self instead of his outwardly glamor. I had specific styles of music that I wanted to suggest to V, considering his vocal tone and style. As soon as he heard the tracklist I made for him, we instantly agreed on the direction." She added, "'Rainy Days' acts as an intro for the album, and V's serene vocals and visuals stand out."



Revealed on the same day, the album's concept photos portray V in comfortable, ordinary spaces with varied outfits, poses, and moods. The 23 photos also include those of the artist without any make-up, showing him in his natural, everyday state.

Slow Dancing (Piano Ver.) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, V of 21st century pop icons BTS released lead single " Love Me Again " and the first track "Rainy Days" from his upcoming solo album Layover along with 23 concept photos.The lead single " Love Me Again " is a captivating R&B track that is based on 1970s soul sound with gospel and jazz elements. V's low pitch voice enhances a dreamy vibe that lingers long throughout. On August 10, V first revealed the official music video for " Love Me Again " on HYBE LABELS' YouTube channel. Shot inside a cave in Majorca, Spain, the music video exudes a mysterious mood and highlights V's voice as if it's resounding inside the cave. The camera focuses on V's face and expressions while singing. The overall set up including the lighting and minimal cut transitions of the video make it look like a live performance piece. The retro camcorder shots amplify the emotions depicted in the song, the nostalgia for a past love.The album's first track "Rainy Days" is an alternative pop R&B track. A perfect mix of vintage percussion and modern drum sounds gives off a unique vibe. The music video for "Rainy Days," also unveiled at the same time as the music, depicts V spending a calm ordinary day. Everyday moments, such as waking up, making a meal, working, and napping, naturally meld in with V's distinct timbre.ADOR's president and executive producer Hee Jin Min, who oversaw the production of the album commented, "For this song, I wanted to focus on V's inner self instead of his outwardly glamor. I had specific styles of music that I wanted to suggest to V, considering his vocal tone and style. As soon as he heard the tracklist I made for him, we instantly agreed on the direction." She added, "'Rainy Days' acts as an intro for the album, and V's serene vocals and visuals stand out."Revealed on the same day, the album's concept photos portray V in comfortable, ordinary spaces with varied outfits, poses, and moods. The 23 photos also include those of the artist without any make-up, showing him in his natural, everyday state.V's first solo album Layover is set to be released at midnight ET on September 8.PRE-RELEASE SINGLE "LAYOVER" TRACKLISTINGRainy DaysLove Me AgainLAYOVER EP TRACKLISTING:Rainy DaysBlueLove Me AgainSlow Dancing *focus trackFor UsSlow Dancing (Piano Ver.)



