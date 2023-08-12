Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Tour Dates 12/08/2023

Taylor Swift Adds New US Tour Dates In Miami, New Orleans & More

Taylor Swift Adds New US Tour Dates In Miami, New Orleans & More

Hot Songs Around The World

Calm Down
Rema
804 entries in 23 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
714 entries in 28 charts
Daylight
David Kushner
260 entries in 23 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
223 entries in 22 charts
Baby Don't Hurt Me
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
201 entries in 19 charts
People
Libianca
253 entries in 17 charts
Komet
Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207
197 entries in 7 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
212 entries in 12 charts
Kill Bill
SZA
416 entries in 23 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Taylor Swift's Eras Tour will return to the U.S. in 2024!
The new dates include stops in Miami, FL; New Orleans, LA; and Indianapolis, IN. Fans can sign up here to be the first to purchase tickets. Gracie Abrams will return as the opening act.

"Turns out it's NOT the end of an era," Swift said to Twitter. "Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with @gracieabrams! Verified fan registration for all shows is open now - visit TaylorSwift.com for more information."

Exploring her past works, the tour includes music from Swift's past "eras," including albums "Fearless," "Red," "1989," "reputation," "Lover," "folklore," "evermore," and the recently released "Midnights."

Aside from Midnights, Swift recently released "This Love (Taylor's Version)" and "Wildest Dream (Taylor's Version)" from her upcoming "1989 (Taylor's Version)." A release date for "1989 (Taylor's Version)" has not yet been revealed. The hit album includes singles "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," "Bad Blood," and "Style."

The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. In November, Swift released her version of "Red." "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" was released to universal acclaim in April of 2021. Swift also released her version of "Wildest Dreams" from 1989, however, there is no set date for the release of "1989 (Taylor's Version)".

Swift recently won a Grammy Award for Album of the Year for her record-breaking LP "Folklore". The album was surprise released in July of 2020. Swift continued to released another surprise album, "Evermore", in December of 2020.

Taylor Swift New U.S. Tour Dates
FRI, OCT 18, 2024 - HARD ROCK STADIUM - Miami, FL
SAT, OCT 19, 2024 - HARD ROCK STADIUM - Miami, FL
SUN, OCT 20, 2024 - HARD ROCK STADIUM - Miami, FL
FRI, OCT 25, 2024 - CAESARS SUPERDOME - New Orleans, LA
SAT, OCT 26, 2024 - CAESARS SUPERDOME - New Orleans, LA
SUN, OCT 27, 2024 - CAESARS SUPERDOME - New Orleans, LA
FRI, NOV 1, 2024 - LUCAS OIL STADIUM - Indianapolis, IN
SAT, NOV 2, 2024 - LUCAS OIL STADIUM - Indianapolis, IN
SUN, NOV 3, 2024 - LUCAS OIL STADIUM - Indianapolis, IN






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0158081 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0083889961242676 secs