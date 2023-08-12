Taylor Swift Adds New US Tour Dates In Miami, New Orleans & More



The new dates include stops in Miami, FL; New Orleans, LA; and Indianapolis, IN. Fans can sign up here to be the first to purchase tickets.



"Turns out it's NOT the end of an era," Swift said to Twitter. "Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with @gracieabrams! Verified fan registration for all shows is open now - visit TaylorSwift.com for more information."



Exploring her past works, the tour includes music from Swift's past "eras," including albums "Fearless," "Red," "1989," "reputation," "Lover," "folklore," "evermore," and the recently released "Midnights."



Aside from Midnights, Swift recently released "This Love (Taylor's Version)" and "Wildest



The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. In November, Swift released her version of "Red." "



Swift recently won a Grammy Award for Album of the Year for her record-breaking LP "





FRI, OCT 18, 2024 - HARD ROCK STADIUM - Miami, FL

SAT, OCT 19, 2024 - HARD ROCK STADIUM - Miami, FL

SUN, OCT 20, 2024 - HARD ROCK STADIUM - Miami, FL

FRI, OCT 25, 2024 - CAESARS SUPERDOME - New Orleans, LA

SAT, OCT 26, 2024 - CAESARS SUPERDOME - New Orleans, LA

SUN, OCT 27, 2024 - CAESARS SUPERDOME - New Orleans, LA

FRI, NOV 1, 2024 - LUCAS OIL STADIUM - Indianapolis, IN

SAT, NOV 2, 2024 - LUCAS OIL STADIUM - Indianapolis, IN

SUN, NOV 3, 2024 - LUCAS OIL STADIUM - Indianapolis, IN New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Taylor Swift's Eras Tour will return to the U.S. in 2024!The new dates include stops in Miami, FL; New Orleans, LA; and Indianapolis, IN. Fans can sign up here to be the first to purchase tickets. Gracie Abrams will return as the opening act."Turns out it's NOT the end of an era," Swift said to Twitter. "Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with @gracieabrams! Verified fan registration for all shows is open now - visit TaylorSwift.com for more information."Exploring her past works, the tour includes music from Swift's past "eras," including albums "Fearless," "Red," "1989," "reputation," "Lover," "folklore," "evermore," and the recently released "Midnights."Aside from Midnights, Swift recently released "This Love (Taylor's Version)" and "Wildest Dream (Taylor's Version)" from her upcoming "1989 (Taylor's Version)." A release date for "1989 (Taylor's Version)" has not yet been revealed. The hit album includes singles "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," "Bad Blood," and "Style."The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. In November, Swift released her version of "Red." " Fearless (Taylor's Version) " was released to universal acclaim in April of 2021. Swift also released her version of " Wildest Dreams " from 1989, however, there is no set date for the release of "1989 (Taylor's Version)".Swift recently won a Grammy Award for Album of the Year for her record-breaking LP " Folklore ". The album was surprise released in July of 2020. Swift continued to released another surprise album, " Evermore ", in December of 2020. Taylor Swift New U.S. Tour DatesFRI, OCT 18, 2024 - HARD ROCK STADIUM - Miami, FLSAT, OCT 19, 2024 - HARD ROCK STADIUM - Miami, FLSUN, OCT 20, 2024 - HARD ROCK STADIUM - Miami, FLFRI, OCT 25, 2024 - CAESARS SUPERDOME - New Orleans, LASAT, OCT 26, 2024 - CAESARS SUPERDOME - New Orleans, LASUN, OCT 27, 2024 - CAESARS SUPERDOME - New Orleans, LAFRI, NOV 1, 2024 - LUCAS OIL STADIUM - Indianapolis, INSAT, NOV 2, 2024 - LUCAS OIL STADIUM - Indianapolis, INSUN, NOV 3, 2024 - LUCAS OIL STADIUM - Indianapolis, IN



