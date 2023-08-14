Air Supply Dedicates Upcoming Hollywood Bowl Concert On September 3, 2023 To The Beatles



Their individual Beatle experiences helped lead them to the cast of Jesus Christ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock, the romantic rockers known internationally as Air Supply are dedicating their Hollywood Bowl concert on September 3rd, to the Beatles.Coincidentally Graham and Russell were both inspired to perform music by witnessing the Beatles live in concert in 1964 during the height of Beatlemania.As young teenagers, Graham witnessed the Fab Four in his hometown of Nottingham, England at the Odeon Cinema, and Russell experienced the frenzy at one of the concerts at Festival Hall in Melbourne, Australia.Their individual Beatle experiences helped lead them to the cast of Jesus Christ Superstar in Australia, where the two music biz newbies bonded due in great part over their mutual experiences and admiration of The Beatles. They went on to form Air Supply and immediately gained success themselves with hit songs, opening for Rod Stewart on tour, sold-out concerts, and a thriving 48-year career (so far). They perform over 130 concerts per year around the world and are more popular than ever on tour.



