Members Of The Dismemberment Plan, The Vehicle Birth, Statehood Form New Band Milliseconds; New Album Out October 13, 2023

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Milliseconds featuring Joe Easley (drums) and Eric Axelson (vocals / bass / synth) of The Dismemberment Plan, and Leigh Thompson (guitar / noises / pedal board) of The Vehicle Birth will release their J Robbins-produced debut LP 'So This Is How It Happens' on October 13 via Spartan Records.

The first single "Time and Distance" is premiering today on Stereogum: https://spr.tn/timeanddistance.

Pre-order the album here: https://spr.tn/milliseconds.



Many moons ago, Joe Easley (drums) and Eric Axelson (vocals / bass / synth) were in the Dismemberment Plan, and met Leigh Thompson (guitar / noises / pedal board), who was in the Vehicle Birth -- fourteen years later, and thanks to broadband, we now have Milliseconds.



The DNA of the Dismemberment Plan, the Vehicle Birth, and the trio's prior band Statehood, are clearly present in 'So This Is How It Happens', but as a three-piece, part of the Milliseconds journey was reenvisioning the sonic landscape -- trying to figure out how sonic space was filled or left open. A large portion of that experimentation took place during the production of the album with heralded producer J Robbins. Milliseconds evolved and grew organically over time, and as a result, the band's debut release covers a wide sonic territory swerving not only through the band members' previous projects, but also through the haunts of bands like the Replacements, Hot Snakes, and the Kinks.



Milliseconds SoThisIsHowItHappens 3600 - Track Listing:

1. Every Day is Decided

2. Time and Distance

3. Fallingwater

4. No Peaches

5. Killed by Convenience

6. Words Like Sparrows

7. Wake Me When It's Over

8. I'm Trying

9. Lost and Found

10. Drones

11. So This is How it Happens

12. We'll Never Know



www.instagram.com/milliseconds_band

www.facebook.com/MillisecondsBand



