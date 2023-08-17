The Summer 2023 Hit Comes From Greece! Konstantinos Dilzas Presents "Tora Tora Tora"!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Great News from Greece! Konstantinos Dilzas has just released a brand new version of the beloved track "Tora tora tora" first performed by Numero Uno back in 1984. "Tora tora Tora" is composed by the famous and awarded Bolland & Bolland (You're in the army now, Rock me Amadeus, Love House etc).

Ferdinand Bolland and Rob Bolland support Konstantinos Dilzas from Greece granted generously the license for international release of the "Tora Tora Tora to Konstantinos!

Konstantinos Dilzas is a singer form Greece who presented his first single "An erthis" (Nikos Vrettos / Spyros Papavassiliou) last November and got a success reaching over 80.000 streams at Spotify and over 68,000 views at YouTube (original version, Si tu viens remix and Deep house remix which accepted great reviews from the international EDM scene).



The original version of "An erthis" entered the iTunes chart in Greece the first week of the release reaching at no 28. The deep house version was tiktoked by many users and also by the famous Georgian dancer Nicholas Εlerdashvili who made an amazing tik tok clip at Tbilisi's bridge of peace! The deep house remix was revised by the famous reviewers Spiderhands (USA) and the music B&B (UK)

This brand new amazing production "Tora tora tora" was recorded in Greece and Holland, arranged by the famous Dj Chriszio and remixed (and mastered too) in Athens by Petros Petropoulos at Polyphoniki Studios. The production was supervised by Pipitsa Kliropoulou, the amazing cover of the single was designed by Zoe Loufa and the track is released under the "Polyphoniki records" label in Greece.

It is sure that all the Italo disco fans will adore this new track.

Extra bonus info: There are two amazing remixes that will be released soon and a Greek version too!

We would like to wish Konstantinos a great success to "Tora tora Tora" and is true fact that we can't stop listening to this smash 2023 summer hit!

Tora! Tora! Tora!

