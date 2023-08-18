Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 18/08/2023

Miley Cyrus Will Release Her New Single "Used To Be Young" Next Week On August 25, 2023

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Miley Cyrus will release her new single, "Used to Be Young," next week on Friday, August 25.
Along with the single, Cyrus' "Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)" Disney+ special will air on ABC on August 24 at 10:00 p.m. EDT. The special will include an additional "retrospective interview" where Cyrus will look back on the first 30 years of her life.

Cyrus recently teased the single with posters feature lyrics from some of Cyrus' greatest hits, including "Party in the U.S.A.," "The Climb," "Wrecking Ball," "Flowers," and more being plastered around the world. The posters all featured lyrics from "Used to Be Young," which had fans speculating that new music was imminent.

Cyrus recently released her new album, Endless Summer Vacation. The LP features Miley's hit single "Flowers" plus twelve additional tracks. A true worldwide smash, "Flowers" spent six weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 - a personal best for Miley.

"Flowers" is #1 on US Pop Radio and is the fastest running song in nearly a decade to achieve that position. Additionally, it is the fastest song in history to hit 500million streams on Spotify. "Flowers" is officially the longest running UK #1 single by a female solo artist.

Recorded in Los Angeles and produced with Mike WiLL Made-It, Greg Kurstin and Grammy Award winning Album of the Year producers Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson, Miley describes the album as her love letter to LA.

Additionally, "Used To Be Young" arrives just before the 10th anniversary of Miley Cyrus' 3x Platinum album Bangerz (September). A benchmark album, Bangerz was home to beloved original hits such as "Wrecking Ball," "We Can't Stop," and "Adore You." In celebration of the anniversary, there will be a limited-edition vinyl with updated packaging featuring never seen before photos and the bonus track "23" with Mike WiLL Made-It.






