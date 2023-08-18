Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Selena Gomez To Release New 'Single Soon' On August 25, 2023

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Grammy-nominated pop singer, who currently stars in the new season of Only Murders in the Building, will drop her highly-anticipated single, titled "Single Soon," next Friday, August 25.

While fans will have to wait longer to hear her upcoming album, they can pre-save the new single here.

"Y'all have been asking for new music for a while. Since I'm not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that's perfect for the end of summer," Gomez shared in her Instagram post.

Gomez shared photos from the music video set, including a special Sex & the City Easter egg!

Selena Gomez can be seen alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin in Hulu's hit comedy series "Only Murders in the Building". Gomez rose to fame playing the lead role of 'Alex Russo' in the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place.

She recently released her first Spanish-Language EP, "Revelacion". She released her debut studio album "Revival" in 2015, followed up by the release of "Rare" in 2020. Her third studio album will be released this year. She is the owner of the makeup brand, Rare Beauty.
