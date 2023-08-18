Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Latin 18/08/2023

Sofia Campos Releases New Album 'Lisboa'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sofía Campos has a way of turning simplicity into the most unexpectedly heart-wrenching experiences. The singer-songwriter, from Argentina and based between Mexico City and Los Angeles, released her new album Lisboa today, an album that features 9 songs in three languages (English, Spanish, and Portuguese).

Sofía Campos released her first EP "Rosa Laranja" in 2018, followed by her first full-length album Salvar El Fuego in 2019, which was produced by Gustavo Guerrero. The album includes an impactful collaboration with Natalia Lafourcade on the song "Verde Nocturno". As Sofía's music began to creep into the ears and hearts of listeners, it also made its way to the academy, earning her a nomination for Best New Artist at the Latin GRAMMYs in 2022.

Lisboa was produced by Matías Cella, known for his work with Jorge Drexler, among others. It was recorded across three cities- Mexico City, Buenos Aires, and Los Angeles. The 9 songs on the album encapsulate the ethos of a love letter, highlighting not only the recipient but the sender and the vulnerability it entails to send such things.
The songs, encapsulating Sofías subtle voice and winding songwriting style (a hug in song form), speak on the transformative and essential magic of connection.






