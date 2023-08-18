Usher Sets Final Las Vegas Residency Show Dates



"Good Good" was also featured on the cover of Spotify's Are & Be for 1 week, on Apple Music's R&B Now for 2 consecutive weeks and peaked at #1 on Shazam in Atlanta, Memphis, San Francisco, New Orleans, Philadelphia and more. His latest video for " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Global megastar and eight-time GRAMMY Award-winner Usher has announced the final 12 dates for his Usher: My Way The Vegas Residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM, which has been a smash hit since opening in July of 2022, selling out all shows to date. Tickets for these final shows will go on sale to the public Friday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. PT. Fan pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Friday, Aug. 18 at 12 p.m. PT until Thursday, Aug. 24 at 10 p.m. PT. Fans can text (404) 737-1821 to join Usher's community and get access to the pre-sale.Members of MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts International's loyalty rewards program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will receive access to a pre-sale running Monday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, Aug. 24 at 10 p.m. PT. Usher Las Vegas Residency Dates - The 12 performances going on sale are:November 2023: 3, 4, 7, 8, 10, 11, 22, 24, 25, 29December 2023: 1, 2Limited tickets remain for Usher's previously announced show dates:October 2023: 11, 13, 14, 18, 20, 22, 25, 27, 28General ticket prices begin at $80.09, plus applicable tax and fees, and a limited number of VIP meet & greet packages also are available for each show. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com/ushervegas. All shows begin at 9 p.m.Custom-designed for the expansive Dolby Live stage and presented in partnership by Live Nation and MGM Resorts International, the show gives audiences an extraordinary immersive experience with extravagant costumes and state-of-the-art technology in lighting, video and special effects.The exclusive, only-in-Vegas spectacular is packed with an impressive repertoire of smash hits spanning the multi-talented showman's 20-year career, including "Yeah," "U Remind Me," "My Boo," "Love In This Club," "OMG" and "You Make Me Wanna…" The show incorporates audience interaction and staging throughout the 5,200-seat entertainment venue, where every guest has an up close and personal experience with the superstar.Usher's Las Vegas show features creative and show direction from Outside the Box Amusements, with co-creative direction by Aakomon Jones, video and lighting design by Fragment 9, set design by Tate Design Group and choreography by Cornithea "Rio" Henderson and Amy Allen.Additionally, Usher, Live Nation Las Vegas and MGM Resorts are donating $1 of every ticket purchased to Usher's Las Vegas residency dates in 2023 to Usher's New Look, Inc. (UNL). Founded in 1999 by Usher as a young man barely out of his teens, UNL is on a mission to transform the lives of underserved youth through a comprehensive program that develops passion-driven, global leaders.UNL's peer-to-peer program model and curriculum provides Access, Awareness and Empowerment to youth in underserved communities, in order to guide them on a pathway to leadership and help them make educational and career choices that match their passions. Over the course of 23 years, the organization has reached more than 50,000 young people. Usher has changed music, culture, and countless lives. The multiple GRAMMY Award-winning diamond-selling international megastar, actor, dancer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist inspires change yet again in 2023 and beyond.Beyond selling over 80 million records worldwide and collecting dozens of awards, he has simultaneously lit up the small screen on NBC's The Voice and the big screen in blockbusters such as Hustlers. He has also tirelessly distinguished himself as a devout humanitarian, raising tens of millions of dollars for various causes and uplifting youth via his New Look Foundation.Since 1999 he has been providing opportunities for young people in underserved communities and enabling them to flourish and achieve seemingly impossible dreams. A true outlier, he is equally at home on the stage of his sold out My Way Las Vegas residency as he was on a 2016 government cultural mission to Cuba as part of President Barack Obama's Presidential Committee for Arts and Humanities.His latest release "Good Good," featuring 21 Savage and Summer Walker, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's R&B Digital Song Sales Chart. It is Usher's second No. 1 single on this chart, and first to debut at the top."Good Good" was also featured on the cover of Spotify's Are & Be for 1 week, on Apple Music's R&B Now for 2 consecutive weeks and peaked at #1 on Shazam in Atlanta, Memphis, San Francisco, New Orleans, Philadelphia and more. His latest video for " Boyfriend " featuring multi-hyphenate Emmy Award-winning entertainer Keke Palmer is out NOW.



