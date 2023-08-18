Mya Releases New Song 'Whine' Featuring Bounty Killer



The flirty, party-ready groove includes a writing credit from Theron



"Whine" arrives with a dance-heavy video directed by Josh Sikkema and Derek Brown. It was filmed in Kingston, Jamaica.

"Love to #Jamaica & everyone who came out to create good vibes. Love & respect to dancehall legend @1unogeneral for blessing this record," Mýa wrote in an Instagram post.

"Whine" is Mýa's first single release since 2021's "Worth It." The melodic-leaning track was an introduction to her alter-ego, Mýa Lan$ky.



"'Worth It' has been in the archives for years. I think victory in my independent journey and a lot of people coming at me asking, 'Why this, why that,' and finally giving answers," she told Rated R&B about the song's inspiration. "How I define my success is ultimately peace of mind and the glow up, which also takes grind, gutter, fight, faith [and] prayer. So, it's an inspirational record, but it's still bossy and flossy, too."



In July, Mýa celebrated the 20th anniversary of her third album, Moodring, with a digital deluxe edition. The expanded set features nine additional tracks previously unavailable on streaming platforms.

"As we mark the 20th anniversary of Moodring, I can't help but look back with pride. This album was a turning point, marking my first venture as an executive producer and setting me on a path towards greater autonomy in my career," said Mýa. "Moodring is more than just music; it's a testament to my growth as an artist and holds a special place in my heart. With the release of this deluxe version, I'm thrilled to invite fans old and new to experience this cherished project. Here's to two decades of Moodring and the enduring power of music that connects us all."



In April, she celebrated the 25th anniversary of her self-titled debut album with a deluxe edition featuring six bonus tracks. Listen to Mýa's new song "Whine" featuring Bounty



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mýa is back. The Grammy-winning singer has teamed with dancehall reggae artists Bounty Killer for her new single "Whine."The flirty, party-ready groove includes a writing credit from Theron Thomas (Ciara, Rihanna). "No one should stand in the way / We should get a little closer now / I'm drunk off your energy eh / Let's keep it goin' 'til mornin' time," Mýa sings."Whine" arrives with a dance-heavy video directed by Josh Sikkema and Derek Brown. It was filmed in Kingston, Jamaica."Love to #Jamaica & everyone who came out to create good vibes. Love & respect to dancehall legend @1unogeneral for blessing this record," Mýa wrote in an Instagram post."Whine" is Mýa's first single release since 2021's "Worth It." The melodic-leaning track was an introduction to her alter-ego, Mýa Lan$ky."'Worth It' has been in the archives for years. I think victory in my independent journey and a lot of people coming at me asking, 'Why this, why that,' and finally giving answers," she told Rated R&B about the song's inspiration. "How I define my success is ultimately peace of mind and the glow up, which also takes grind, gutter, fight, faith [and] prayer. So, it's an inspirational record, but it's still bossy and flossy, too."In July, Mýa celebrated the 20th anniversary of her third album, Moodring, with a digital deluxe edition. The expanded set features nine additional tracks previously unavailable on streaming platforms."As we mark the 20th anniversary of Moodring, I can't help but look back with pride. This album was a turning point, marking my first venture as an executive producer and setting me on a path towards greater autonomy in my career," said Mýa. "Moodring is more than just music; it's a testament to my growth as an artist and holds a special place in my heart. With the release of this deluxe version, I'm thrilled to invite fans old and new to experience this cherished project. Here's to two decades of Moodring and the enduring power of music that connects us all."In April, she celebrated the 25th anniversary of her self-titled debut album with a deluxe edition featuring six bonus tracks. Listen to Mýa's new song "Whine" featuring Bounty Killer below:



