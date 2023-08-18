Discovering Beonix 2023: The 9th Planet Concept

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) We're very close to the launch of BEONIX 2023. Are you excited? So are we! Especially since this year's edition promises to go beyond imagination. As well as beyond the Earth.

The unexplored Planet 9 will be the title theme of the forthcoming electronic music festival. So let's find out what lies behind this concept.

Lock your spaceship's hatch and put your helmet on. We're commencing countdown engines. The post will start in 3, 2, 1…

Euphoria and Afterglow of 2022

Last year's Beonix was a landmark event imprinted in the minds and hearts of its visitors.

Even after the celebration, Cypriot residents and guests were euphoric about the things heard and seen.



The music of the electronic scene prodigies, combined with incredible visual effects, created a mesmerizing performance. Here is a snippet if you missed it.

The fest earned tons of ecstatic reviews. And the prevailing impression was the feeling of an extraterrestrial experience or a trip to another planet.

In a Galaxy Far, Far Away…

In the end, attendees of the 2022 festival gave an idea for a future event. That is, to turn Beonix into a mysterious 9th planet on the edge of the solar system.

This means for a few days in September 2023, you'll be transported to another world for new audio and visual discoveries. And perhaps, for the discovery of a new self.

For reference: In 2016, using mathematical models and computer simulations, astronomers confirmed the existence of another giant planet far away in the solar system. The object, which is 10 times the mass of the Earth, was dubbed Planet Nine.

The Future Is Now

In addition to the space theme, the fest concept resonates with travel to other dimensions, parallel universes, and futuristic worlds.

The entrance to the venue will be either a spacecraft or a time machine that takes you to another planet or one of the worlds of the coming times.

Futurism is one of the sources of inspiration for the event organizers. Futuristic ideas will be used to decorate the location, stages, costumes, and other elements of the show.

Linking the Past to the Future

One of the unique features of Beonix 2023 will be its location. The music festival will be held at ETKO — an old winery in Limassol.

This place is dear to everyone in Cyprus, both as a historical site and as the origin of local winemaking.

As a key participant in Europe's legendary Wine Festival, ETKO is not new to the festive experience. While preserving the historical ambiance of the location, the organizers will fill it with new life and the vibes of the future.

Sounds of the 9th Planet

What will the 2023 edition sound like?

In keeping with the general spirit of the festival, it will sound like freedom, like love, like happiness, like to eternity and beyond.

The new BEONIX lineup is no less breathtaking than the previous one, and there are even more names on the list.

People of Planet 9 will hear all shades of electronic music, from the hypnotic sounds of trance to the rumbling bass of techno.

The headliners include truly cosmic artists such as Black Coffee, Stephan Bodzin, Paul Kalkbrenner, and Maceo Plex. All in all, more than 50 DJs will perform at the Beonix weekend.

To the 9th Planet and Back

A fascinating 3-day journey to distant worlds begins September 22. So you still have a chance to get a ticket and gain an unforgettable experience.

The Beonix crew guarantees a safe trip and a host of positive emotions, enough to charge you for a year. Right until the next festival.

Travel dates to Planet 9: 22-24 September.

The launching site: ETKO, Limassol, Cyprus.

Get ready for discoveries!