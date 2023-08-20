Rapper Jufu Teams Up With Magic FPS Game, Immortals Of Aveum, To Premier New Single





This high-powered track by Brooklyn-based rap star Jufu, is set to exhilarating gameplay footage of Jak and his fellow Immortals, Lucium's elite order of magic-wielders. The trailer is filled with fast-paced combat and stunning environments and graphics - all set to a beat that is sure to get listeners ready to save the realm.



Social media star and rapper Julian Jeanmarie, better known as Jufu to his 3.1 Million fans on TikTok, is an up-and-coming artist from Brooklyn, New York. In speaking with his partnership, Jufu commented "All Time Great" echoes Jak's journey into summoning and controlling his power, and I'm so excited to be partnering with EA and Ascendant Studios to release my new single alongside the launch trailer for Immortals of Aveum."



"At its core, Immortals of Aveum is about a hero's journey, as Jak grows into and learns to utilize his unique abilities. Jufu's on a similar journey and his music really resonated with us as an expression of Jak's personality and swagger. Additionally, with our soundtrack featuring several different genres of music from hip-hop, orchestral, electronic, chill, ambient, and industrial, partnering with Jufu to bring his unique sound to the launch trailer was a no-brainer. We're thrilled to have partnered with Julian in a way that's authentic to him and our game," said Bret Robbins, CEO and Game



In Immortals of Aveum, players take control of Jak, who discovers that he is an 'Unforeseen' - a person who has shown innate magical ability later in life - finding himself reluctantly caught in the middle of a raging war as a result. Under the tutelage of the powerful General Kirkan and an elite order of battlemages called the Immortals, Jak must take up an ancient artifact known as the Sigil and master all three colors of magic - blue, green, and red - in order to defeat Sandrakk, the powerful warlord of Rasharn and his mysterious lieutenant, The Hand. With powerful magic-wielders and legions of soldiers on both sides of the Everwar, Jak and the Immortals must uncover the mysteries of Aveum's troubled past, if there's any hope for turning the tides of the Everwar.



Immortals of Aveum is available August 22 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via the EA app, Steam and Epic Games Store for $59.99 USD (PC) and $69.99 USD (consoles).

For more information and to stay up to date on Immortals of Aveum, visit https://www.ea.com/games/immortals-of-aveum/immortals-of-aveum.

*Offers may vary or change. See retailer site for details.

