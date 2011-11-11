Quavo Releases Highly Anticipated Sophomore Album 'Rocket Power'





18.Greatness New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Quavo has officially released his highly anticipated sophomore album, Rocket Power (Quality Control Music/Motown Records/Universal Music), dedicated to his late nephew Takeoff.The new 18-track project includes two posthumous verses from Takeoff on the songs "Patty Cake'' and "Position" along with features from Young Thug, fellow QC label-mate HUNXHO, and previously released tracks, "Honey Bun," "Greatness," and "Turn Yo Clic Up" featuring Future. The QC superstar initially announced the new album was coming earlier this month on Instagram and shared the album's cover art last week. Fans who pre-saved the album were granted the opportunity to attend one of last night's pre-release listening sessions that took place inside New York's Hayden Planetarium which included a laser light show.Last month, Quavo released a conversation video for his fans addressing some of the topics surrounding his new album, the thoughts and emotions he's recently been experiencing, and the influence his beloved nephew's memory and energy had on him while making the project.Rocket Power Tracklist:1.Fueled Up2.Patty Cake feat. Takeoff3.Mama Told Me4.Who Wit Me5.Roekedo Speaks6.Hold Me7.Where Can I Start8.Wall To Wall9.Turn Yo Clic Up feat. Future10.Back Where It Begins feat. Future & Takeoff11.11.1112.Galaxy13.Disciples14.Focused feat. Young Thug15.Stain feat. HUNXHO & BabyDrill16.Not Done Yet17.Rocket Power18.Greatness



