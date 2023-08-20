Multiplatinum Rap Star Lil Tecca Releases New Single "HVN On Earth" With Kodak Black Out Now





Posting up over 10 billion streams and claiming multiple platinum certifications, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum chart-topping artist Lil Tecca has teamed up with Florida heavyweight Kodak Black for a surprise collaboration, "HVN ON EARTH," out today via Galactic/ Republic Records/ Universal Music. The release marks the first collaboration between the two East Coast sensations.Produced by Tecca alongside Billboard mainstay BNYX, "HVN ON EARTH" delivers a sonic landscape guaranteed to keep the summer vibes going. The record's driving bass and addictive vocal chop underline a barrage of punchy and quotable rhymes. The momentum builds towards an anthemic refrain in the prechorus as Tecca admits, "I never had the time to make a way. I only had the time to make a play." Meanwhile, Kodak Black cuts through the production with his distinctive warbling cadence and hypnotic flows. The two rappers complement each other perfectly, with their distinctive styles blending seamlessly on the track, resulting in an anthem that's sure to remain in rotation for fans and casual listeners alike."HVN ON EARTH" follows the success of "500lbs," which has already racked up over 15 million streams and counting. On the record, HotNewHipHop immediately proclaimed, "Lil Tecca has another hit on his hands," and Ratings Game Music raved, "This might be Tecca's most impressive release to date.""500lbs" was released on the heels of "Need Me." Complex hailed it as "The Best New Music This Week," noting, "Lil Tecca flawlessly infuses his own unique style into the song, transforming 'Need Me' into a modern anthem for a new generation." Garnering recognition from Vibe, HotNewHipHop, and more, XXL declared it one of "The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week."Posting up over 10 billion streams and claiming multiple platinum certifications, Lil Tecca has quietly cemented himself as one of rap's most vital rising superstars. He first exploded with his platinum-certified mixtape, We Love You Tecca, and his breakout quadruple-platinum single "Ransom." He reeled in acclaim from New York Times, Billboard, HYPEBEAST, Complex, and many others in addition to selling out shows on his first headline run, the We Love You Tecca World Tour. In 2020, his full-length debut album, Virgo World, bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200 and yielded two Hot 100 entries—namely " Dolly " with Lil Uzi Vert and "When You Down" feat. Lil Durk with Polo G. HotNewHipHop praised it as "a great starting point for the 18-year-old." 2021's We Love You Tecca 2 notably marked his third Top 10 debut on the Billboard Top 200. It also landed at #6 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart, making for his third Top 10 debut on the respective chart as well. He launches into his next chapter with more new music coming this year.



