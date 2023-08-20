Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen'



The electrifying album showcases her powerhouse vocals through soaring anthems, disco-infused beats, and just the right amount of drama. Menzel worked alongside global hitmakers Nile Rodgers, Jake Shears, Justin Tranter, Sir Nolan,



Harnessing the same unforgettable presence both on the stage and the big screen,



"Paradise (featuring Nile Rodgers)," which was released earlier this week, was produced by Nile Rodgers, who co-wrote with Idina and Jonas Myrin. Idina had this to say about the track, "We had been listening to Nile's 'Good times' - living and feeling it. We just started vibing on a melody and the lyric and this idea that, even though we may all be locked in our homes right now, you can always find your disco ball wherever it may be. There was a longing to be back together singing and dancing our hearts out." said Menzel.



A hot-pink 140 gram vinyl LP autographed by Idina is available for pre-order exclusively through Idina's D2C store. Fans can also order a sky-blue vinyl 140 gram LP available exclusively at Top40-Charts.com



Fused with Menzel's dynamic vocals, the video for "Move" features appearances from social media stars Julian Cookies and Jan Sport with dance sequences choreographed by Richard "Richy" Jackson. Shot in New York City, shimmering disco balls and shiny dance floors encapsulate the iconic style and energy of the disco genre.



Menzel is a Tony-Award winning, powerhouse multi-hyphenate: a singer, an actress in film and TV, a songwriter, a Broadway star, and a philanthropist. She rose to fame for her role as Maureen in the popular Broadway musical Rent, and her career took off when she won a Tony Award for her role as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, in the smash musical Wicked.



Her voice can be heard as Elsa in Disney's Oscar® winning Frozen, the second highest grossing animated films of all time, with more than $1.2 billion in worldwide box office revenue. The film's song "



The track reached #5 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Menzel the first artist with both a Billboard Top 10 hit and a Tony Award for acting. Menzel received the Breakthrough Artist of the Year Award at Billboard's annual Women in



A skillful songwriter, Menzel's prolific recording career includes multiple cast albums and the solo albums: Still I Can't Be Still, Here, I Stand and idina, which landed in the Top 30 on Billboard's Top 200 charts upon its release in 2016. She's released 2 holiday-themed albums, Holiday Wishes, which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Holiday Albums chart and gave Menzel a Top 10 album on the Billboard Top 200 Album Chart and its 2019 follow-up, Christmas: A Season of Love featuring duets with

For her latest project, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum selling singer/songwriter and Tony Award-winning performer, Idina Menzel, released her highly anticipated dance project Drama Queen via BMG.The electrifying album showcases her powerhouse vocals through soaring anthems, disco-infused beats, and just the right amount of drama. Menzel worked alongside global hitmakers Nile Rodgers, Jake Shears, Justin Tranter, Sir Nolan, Simon Wilcox, Laura Veltz, Jim Eliot, Maty Noyes, Mitch Allan, Lindy Robbins, Chantry Johnson, Michelle Zarlenga and more to create a body of work that is a departure from what she's put out in the past.Harnessing the same unforgettable presence both on the stage and the big screen, Drama Queen is the latest project in which Menzel employs her greatest superpower."Paradise (featuring Nile Rodgers)," which was released earlier this week, was produced by Nile Rodgers, who co-wrote with Idina and Jonas Myrin. Idina had this to say about the track, "We had been listening to Nile's 'Good times' - living and feeling it. We just started vibing on a melody and the lyric and this idea that, even though we may all be locked in our homes right now, you can always find your disco ball wherever it may be. There was a longing to be back together singing and dancing our hearts out." said Menzel.A hot-pink 140 gram vinyl LP autographed by Idina is available for pre-order exclusively through Idina's D2C store. Fans can also order a sky-blue vinyl 140 gram LP available exclusively at Top40-Charts.comFused with Menzel's dynamic vocals, the video for "Move" features appearances from social media stars Julian Cookies and Jan Sport with dance sequences choreographed by Richard "Richy" Jackson. Shot in New York City, shimmering disco balls and shiny dance floors encapsulate the iconic style and energy of the disco genre.Menzel is a Tony-Award winning, powerhouse multi-hyphenate: a singer, an actress in film and TV, a songwriter, a Broadway star, and a philanthropist. She rose to fame for her role as Maureen in the popular Broadway musical Rent, and her career took off when she won a Tony Award for her role as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, in the smash musical Wicked.Her voice can be heard as Elsa in Disney's Oscar® winning Frozen, the second highest grossing animated films of all time, with more than $1.2 billion in worldwide box office revenue. The film's song " Let It Go ", voiced by Menzel, became an instant international phenomenon, winning the Oscar® for Best Original Song-where Menzel performed it at the ceremony-and the Grammy® Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media.The track reached #5 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Menzel the first artist with both a Billboard Top 10 hit and a Tony Award for acting. Menzel received the Breakthrough Artist of the Year Award at Billboard's annual Women in Music event in 2014 and performed the National Anthem at Super Bowl XLIX.A skillful songwriter, Menzel's prolific recording career includes multiple cast albums and the solo albums: Still I Can't Be Still, Here, I Stand and idina, which landed in the Top 30 on Billboard's Top 200 charts upon its release in 2016. She's released 2 holiday-themed albums, Holiday Wishes, which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Holiday Albums chart and gave Menzel a Top 10 album on the Billboard Top 200 Album Chart and its 2019 follow-up, Christmas: A Season of Love featuring duets with Ariana Grande, Billy Porter, Josh Gad and Idina's husband, Aaron Lohr.For her latest project, Drama Queen, Idina brings her gravity-defying vocals to celebrate on the dancefloor. For the album, she collaborated with award-winning songwriters and producers Nile Rodgers (Chic, Diana Ross, Beyonce), Justin Tranter (Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande), Jake Shears (Scissor Sisters), Sir Nolan (Sean Mendes, Carly Rae Jepsen), Jim Eliot (Elie Goulding, Kylie Minogue) and more.



