Who Is Raycheal Winters?

Wouldn't we all like to know who we really are? That's the key to understanding the New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Raycheal Winters experience. She's not a clone of any established female artist yet has been compared to some of the greats like Lady Gaga. Raycheal Winters hits the communal mark dead on. She's so in tune with exploring the human experience that when it came to her own personal life she removed the privacy barrier and revealed the vulnerable and unexpected pieces of herself that can be found on her EP "The Wrong Ones". A musical journey that resonates extremely well with both audio listeners and live audiences alike, "The Wrong Ones" explores past experiences of being entangled with the wrong people and situations that deeply hurt. It's always a bold move to be vulnerable on a one to one basis but to be that way with thousands you have never met is quite another thing. Life can be embarrassing, hurtful and alienating. Raycheal expresses that we shouldn't shy away from the darker sides of life but rather embrace them, use them as a tool. Connect and find family in the communities of people that understand. It all starts with breaking down the walls and being honest. "The Wrong Ones" is all about past decisions that didn't turn out so hot but that is only half the story. Raycheal is currently working on a follow up EP titled "The Right Ones" which will describe a 180 degree course change. When asked how she would describe the difference between her two releases Raycheal had this to say, "The Wrong Ones" is about meeting the wrong people and entering the wrong situations. "The Right Ones" is about meeting the right people and entering the right situations." When combined the two EP's take the listener through an intimate exploration of the human condition where they can learn about some life lessons along the way. Most recently Raycheal performed for an audience of her peers and music fans at Barry Coffing's "Springboard Houston" Springboard is a unique event that brings artists and songwriters together with top rated music industry professionals from all around the world. Raycheal's Springboard performance resonated extremely well with both the audience and industry professionals in attendance. The noted producer and sonics expert Robbie Parrish was there. After watching Raycheal's performance he stayed to approach Raycheal and her management with positive words of encouragement. Parrish, whose client list is a virtual "who's who" in music is no slouch when it comes to discovering rising talent.



Next up Raycheal performs at Rise Rooftop in Houston on September 28th. Rise Rooftop is the top rated premiere nightclub in downtown Houston that attracts many of the national touring acts, a perfect venue for this rising up-and-comer. She has a keen sense for delivering contemporary themes. Her stage presence and dramatic emotional flair match the night's theme perfectly. This intuitiveness also helps explain her performances at such music festivals as Loud Fest, Miller outdoor summer mixtape festival, and as previously mentioned Springboard. Originally, she was inspired in her youth by Halsey and Demi Lovato, more recently she's finding additional inspiration in Erykah Badu, Michael Jackson, Hiatus Kaiyote, Thundercat, and St. Vincent. She is known for having her own sound which is not too surprising because she studies voice with Tom McKinney who pays close attention to enunciation, emotion, tone and timing. Her impressive vocal delivery is a combination of original talent blended with the influences of the masters. This has led her to deliver the national anthem at baseball's Minute Maid park which hosts the Houston Astros in front of thousands of fans. Raycheal was also chosen to deliver the anthem at a charity event hosted by Texas Governor Greg Abbott. On top of that she was honored to be a part of the Warehouse Live Women's Charity at Sheila Jackson Lee and Nancy Pelosi's women's summit charity event. This year Raycheal released her latest music video on You Tube titled "While I'm Alive." Filmed as one continuous 4 minute shot this unsettling video was conceived and created by Raycheal and two friends. The combination pop R&B number is being well received with open arms by Raycheal's audience as a "We can make it through anything" anthem. Concert fans regularly sing along with the chorus "I can't believe I'm alive". Raycheal Winters is a rising force to be reckoned with both on and off stage. There is nothing pretentious about this artist/songwriter. She's a gentle, polite individual off stage and pure dynamite on stage. When it comes to her two releases "The Wrong Ones" and her upcoming "The Right Ones" it is easy to grasp that Raycheal does not want her listeners to feel embarrassed about their experiences because we all go through ​​life's tribulations but we don't all talk openly about them. The chief concern - not being able to move past negative experiences thereby being alienated due to the limitations, the weight those experiences place on you. Raycheal Winters lifts the curtain on personal traumatic situations and by doing so invites everyone to share in the freedom she has found. Her message is not just an American experience Raycheal has fans around the world that relate to the tapestry as well.




