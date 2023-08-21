Zedd & Ellis Team Up For "Make You Say" Remix





Multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning artist/DJ/producer Zedd made his debut with "



Billboard's "Hot Dance/Electronic Songs" chart. He's also collaborated with



After playing the bass guitar in a band for years, 24-year-old Ellis moved into electronic music back in 2016 for the purpose of creating and writing his own music and songs. The London-based producer and musician learned how to play the decks next to his bass guitar. Ellis quickly made a name for himself within the wider electronic house scene, with steady releases like "Clear My Head" and his viral remix of Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You", which racked up over 70 million total views on YouTube to date. The young producer and musician is working hard to share his music across the global electronic scene, putting forth one strong production after another characterized by catchy toplines, engaging basslines, and funky drops. With official remixes for the likes of Lady Gaga, Vulfpeck, Zedd, NOTD, and most recently, Megan Trainor, Ellis puts forward only the best of the best in electronic music.

To Buy or Stream "Make You Say" (Ellis Remix):

https://Zedd.lnk.to/MYSRemix New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY Award-wining global superstar, Zedd, and British DJ and producer, Ellis, release the remix for Zedd, Maren Morris, and BEAUZ's, 2022 hit single, "Make You Say". The remix comes on the one-year anniversary of the original song's release and is a fresh take on the highly infectious track, as it infuses Ellis's signature melodic hooks and pulsating basslines. "Make You Say" (Ellis Remix) is available now via Interscope Records.Multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning artist/DJ/producer Zedd made his debut with " Clarity " after signing with Interscope in 2012 and has been breaking down barriers surrounding music genres ever since. Throughout his career, Zedd has worked with a diverse range of artists to create hits, including Foxes on " Clarity " (which earned Zedd a 2014 GRAMMY "Best Dance Recording"), Hayley Williams on RIAA platinum-certified hit, " Stay The Night " (which racked up more than 1.3 billion streams ), and Selena Gomez on the platinum-certified track, "I Want You To Know," which spent four weeks at #1 onBillboard's "Hot Dance/Electronic Songs" chart. He's also collaborated with Alessia Cara on their hit single " Stay The Night " which has amassed over 6.3 billion streams worldwide, held the #1 spot at Top 40 radio for six consecutive weeks and earned Zedd his second GRAMMY Award nomination, and with Maren Morris and Grey on the monster hit The Middle," which earned Zedd is second #1 at Top 40 radio. Digitally, the song has over 4.7 billion streams worldwide and earned Zedd three GRAMMY nominations including "Record Of The Year," "Song Of The Year," and "Best Pop Duo or Group Performance." Last year, Zedd opened the NHL All-Star Game with a performance during player introductions and he was the official pregame DJ during player warmups at this year's NFL Super Bowl LVI. This year, he headlined Outside Lands Music Festival, Ultra Miami & Europe, and made his scripted acting debut in Muppets Mayhem on Disney+.After playing the bass guitar in a band for years, 24-year-old Ellis moved into electronic music back in 2016 for the purpose of creating and writing his own music and songs. The London-based producer and musician learned how to play the decks next to his bass guitar. Ellis quickly made a name for himself within the wider electronic house scene, with steady releases like "Clear My Head" and his viral remix of Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You", which racked up over 70 million total views on YouTube to date. The young producer and musician is working hard to share his music across the global electronic scene, putting forth one strong production after another characterized by catchy toplines, engaging basslines, and funky drops. With official remixes for the likes of Lady Gaga, Vulfpeck, Zedd, NOTD, and most recently, Megan Trainor, Ellis puts forward only the best of the best in electronic music.To Buy or Stream "Make You Say" (Ellis Remix):https://Zedd.lnk.to/MYSRemix



