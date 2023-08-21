Music Superstar Anitta Unleashes Sizzling New Bundle









The bundle includes two brand new tracks "Casi Casi" and "Used To Be" which will be accompanied by music videos that will tell how the three-part story unfolds.



About the story,

Thanks to Anitta, it's officially the Funk Generation...



Funk Generation: A Favela Love Story marks the first taste of what's to come from Anitta's highly anticipated forthcoming album. Stay tuned for more soon!



Since breaking through in Brazil six years ago, Grammy-nominated global superstar

Anitta's first single of 2022, "Envolver," became the biggest solo debut by a Brazilian artist in the history of the Spotify Global Chart and broke Anitta's record by reaching #1 on iTunes in 19 countries. She also released her latest album Versions of Me in April 2022. The 15-track album was released in Spanish, English, and Portuguese and holds the record of biggest streaming week for a Brazilian artist on Spotify. It now has surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify.

