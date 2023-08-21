Platinum-Certified Hard Rock Group Bad Wolves Announce Fourth Album 'Die About It' Due 11/3; Share Video For Second Track "Legends Never Die"





"We definitely challenged ourselves to experiment, but we maintained a heavier edge," notes BOECKLIN. "We spent a lot of time making sure these songs weren't all the same, which was important to us. We tried to push the possibilities of what you can do with heavy music. This is as fresh of a start as you can get on your fourth album."



"Nobody is against any idea in the studio," says DL. "That's the most beautiful thing about this. There's no limitations. We went to the far ends of the really soft and the extreme. We made it a point to separate ourselves from the past and make this our own."



Following the release of DIE ABOUT IT's opener and lead single, "Bad Friend," on July 21, BAD WOLVES today (August 18) have unveiled a hypnotic new track "



"We wanted to write a song for our heroes, whether that's our children, mothers, fathers or the likes of, sending their stories into eternity, forever igniting spirits and imaginations of those who follow," DL shares. "With every retelling, their legacies resonate forever. This song reminds us that true greatness can never be extinguished.



DIE ABOUT IT Track Listing:

Intro

Bad Friend

Die About It

Savior

Hungry For Life



NDA

Move On

Masquerade

Say It Again

It's You (2 Months)

Turn It Down

Set You On Fire



BAD WOLVES will head out on tour across the U.S. this fall with BETTER NOISE MUSIC labelmates



BAD WOLVES arrived with the rarity and the force of a lightning bolt in 2018. This collective of tried-and-true musicians rallied around an unconventional vision for heavy music, grafting rafter-reaching hooks to pit-splitting riffs and mind-bending rhythms with a penchant for unexpected twists and turns. Their full-length debut, Disobey, bowed in the Top 25 of the Billboard 200 and delivered a platinum single and a gold single. On its heels, they showed no signs of stopping with N.A.T.I.O.N. [2019]. However, Dear Monsters kickstarted another season in 2021 as "



BAD WOLVES 2023 Tour Dates:

8/30 San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port #

9/1 Dallas, TX - The Factory In Deep Ellum #

9/2 Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma *

9/3 Houston, TX - 713

9/5 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern #

9/7 Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live #

9/8 Philadelphia, PA -

9/11 New York, NY - Terminal 5 #

9/12 Boston, MA - House of Blues #

9/13 Bethlehem, PA - The Wind Creek Event Center #

9/15 Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center #

9/16 Johnstown, PA - 1st Summit

9/17 Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom #

9/19 Cleveland, OH - TempleLive #

9/20 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

9/22 Ft Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center #

9/25 Chesterfield, MO - The Factory #

9/26 Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre #

9/27 Ashwaubenon, WI - EPIC Event Center #

9/29 Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/

10/1 Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Council Bluffs - Stir Cove Event & Concert Venue

10/3 Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium #

10/4 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union #

10/7 Las Vegas, NV - The Industrial Sound #

10/8 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern #

