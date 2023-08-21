Warner Records' Warren Zeiders Shares Debut Album 'Pretty Little Poison'





Warner Records artist Warren Zeiders is one of the genre's fastest-rising success stories in recent history, leading People Magazine to observe "Warren Zeiders is a 'Wild Horse' who sings about "the truth.'" In 2022, his 717 Tapes: The Album notably collected all of Zeiders' critically acclaimed 717 Tapes singles, EP tracks and a few new songs in a single package, including his recently released "Up To No Good" and "One Hell Of An Angel," propelling him to the next chapter of his career and cementing the 717 Tapes legacy. He also made his Grand Ole Opry debut in the Summer of 2022—a rite of passage for the country's best and brightest. Zeiders - who has garnered more than 1.1 billion audio streams globally and 1.4 billion views on TikTok - recently received RIAA platinum certification for his breakthrough single, "Ride The Lightning," This Spring, he shared his Pretty New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Warren Zeiders shares 'Pretty Little Poison,' his debut album from Warner Records. Delivered on the heels of his 717 Tapes releases and compilation album — a collection of stripped-back singles and EP songs that introduced his powerhouse voice and sharp songwriting — 'Pretty Little Poison' positions him as Nashville's newest headliner at just 24 years of age.With an all-star list of collaborators counting producers including GRAMMY-Award-winner Ross Copperman (Dierks Bentley, Old Dominion), Bart Butler (Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi) and Ryan Gore (Kelsea Ballerini, Midland), and co-writers including Chris Stapleton,Eric Paslay, Randy Montana, and more, the album is part road warrior, part old-fashioned grit, and a multitude of genre influences. These influences are apparent across the album's 14 tracks - " God Only Knows " and "Coming Down High" are southern rock anthems built for summertime parties and backwoods joyrides, while songs like " Pain Killer " and "Love's A Leaving" explore the darkness of outlaw country. The bright choruses of "West Texas Weather" and "Some Whiskey" showcase his powerhouse vocals, while "Inside Your Head" - written by eight-time Grammy winner Stapleton - makes room for the lap steel guitars and timeless twang of classic country. For Zeiders, whose viral cover of " Tennessee Whiskey " played such a crucial role in his own rise to success, featuring a Stapleton cut on 'Pretty Little Poison' feels a whole lot like fate.The album's lead single and title track - the cinematic "Pretty Little Poison" — debuted as "most added" on Country radio and recently broke into the Top 40 on the Mediabase Country Airplay Chart and the Top 25 of Billboard's Hot Country Songs Chart. The track — which Rolling Stone crowned one of The Best Country Songs of 2023 So Far - has already amassed more than 75M global streams since its spring release -- watch the official music video here.Zeiders has quickly risen from a college athlete to one of Nashville's hottest stars at just 24 years old, amassing more than 1.2 billion global cumulative streams, 1.4 billion views on TikTok, and a combined 6 million social followers.'Pretty Little Poison' Tracklist:"Pretty Little Poison" (Warren Zeiders, Jarred Keim, Ryan Beaver)"Some Whiskey" (Warren Zeiders, Randy Montana, Mark Holman)"Love's A Leavin'" (Warren Zeiders, Ross Copperman, Joy Beth Taylor)"Tell Me Like It Is" (Warren Zeider, Rivers Rutherford, Warren Zeiders)"Black and Blue" (Warren Zeiders, Bart Butler, Joe Clemmons, Ryan Beaver)*"Weeping Willow" (Warren Zeiders, Randy Montana, Mark Holman, Erik Dylan)* Pain Killer " (Warren Zeiders, Erik Dylan, Josh Phillips)*"Inside Your Head" (Chris Stapleton, Lee Thomas Miller)"Coming Down High" (Warren Zeiders, Bart Butler, Ryan Beaver, Benjy Davis)* God Only Knows " (Warren Zeiders, Eric Paslay, Rob Crosby)"Drive You Crazy" (Warren Zeiders, Stephen Wilson Jr., Randy Montana)"West Texas Weather" (Warren Zeiders, Austin Taylor Smith)"Pittsburgh Steel" (Warren Zeiders, Randy Montana, Joe Fox )"Cowboys Ride Away" (Warren Zeiders, Ryan Beaver, Jared Keim)*Produced by Bart Butler & Ryan GoreNote: all other songs produced by Ross CoppermanWARREN ZEIDERS UPCOMING TOUR DATES:Aug. 18 - Jordan, NY - Kegs CanalsideAug. 19 - Montreal, CA - Lasso 2023Aug. 22 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole OpryAug. 25 - Austin, TX - PBR Gambler DaysAug. 26 - Louisville, KY - Kentucky State FairAug. 31 - Dewey Beach, DE - Bottle & CorkSept. 1 - Philippi, WV - Barbour County FairSept. 2 - Meshoppen, PA - Wyoming County Community FairSept. 15 - Buffalo, NY - Town BallroomSept. 16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AESept. 21 - Cleveland, OH - Agora BallroomSept. 22 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!Sept. 23 - Harrisburg, PA - XL LiveSept. 28 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Jones AssemblySept. 29 - Little Rock, AR - The HallSept. 30 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues New OrleansOct. 4 - Nashville, TN - Ryman AuditoriumOct. 5 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown TheaterOct. 6 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa State FairOct. 12 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues OrlandoOct. 13 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues Myrtle BeachOct. 14 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore CharlotteOct. 19 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver SpringOct. 20 - Raleigh, NC - The RitzOct. 21 - Greenville, SC - Greenville Country Music FestOct. 26 - Louisville, KY - ParistownOct. 27 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National CentreOct. 28 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore DetroitNov. 2 - Saint Louis, MO - The PageantNov. 3 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral TheatreNov. 4 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore MinneapolisNov. 9 - Huntington, NY - The ParamountNov. 10 - Boston, MA - House of Blues BostonNov. 11 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore PhiladelphiaWarner Records artist Warren Zeiders is one of the genre's fastest-rising success stories in recent history, leading People Magazine to observe "Warren Zeiders is a 'Wild Horse' who sings about "the truth.'" In 2022, his 717 Tapes: The Album notably collected all of Zeiders' critically acclaimed 717 Tapes singles, EP tracks and a few new songs in a single package, including his recently released "Up To No Good" and "One Hell Of An Angel," propelling him to the next chapter of his career and cementing the 717 Tapes legacy. He also made his Grand Ole Opry debut in the Summer of 2022—a rite of passage for the country's best and brightest. Zeiders - who has garnered more than 1.1 billion audio streams globally and 1.4 billion views on TikTok - recently received RIAA platinum certification for his breakthrough single, "Ride The Lightning," This Spring, he shared his Pretty Little Poison (Sampler) EP and extended his Pretty Little Poison headlining tour following his sold-out Spring run, which includes his first headlining show at Ryman Auditorium.



