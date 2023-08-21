Dan Auerbach Announces Reissue Of Formative Solo Debut 'Keep It Hid' Via Easy Eye Sound, Coming September 29, 2023





Goin' Home New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Dan Auerbach's debut solo album, Keep It Hid, will return to physical formats next month, with the seminal 2009 collection being reissued on vinyl, cassette and CD via Easy Eye Sound - the label that Keep It Hid first inspired him to create. The fourteen-song debut marked Auerbach's first major work outside of The Black Keys, helping to establish his multifaceted career as a GRAMMY-winning producer, mentor to emerging talent and founder of Easy Eye Sound, which is now Billboard's reigning Blues Label Of The Year. Easy Eye Sound's reissue of the long-out-of-print Keep It Hid will arrive on September 29, equipped with new album art and six updated vinyl variants, as well as a limited-edition cassette release for the first time. Auerbach stopped by MSNBC's Morning Joe today to detail the Keep It Hid reissue, as well as to discuss Easy Eye Sound and all that's to come.Pre-order Keep It Hid here on CD, cassette and vinyl - including exclusive variants for US Indie Record Stores (Orange + Black Marble), Tennessee Indie Record Stores (signed copies on Peach + Black Marble), Easy Eye Sound's online store (limited signed copies on Orange + Yellow Splatter), Vinyl Me, Please (Maroon Marble, limited to 750 copies) and Newbury Comics (signed copies on Orange Black two-sided vinyl): https://click.ees.link/keepithid ﻿Keep It Hid was originally recorded by Auerbach as he was building his first home studio in Akron, Ohio - a precursor to his Easy Eye Sound Studio in Nashville, where Auerbach now records and produces most of the label's current releases. Inspired by trips to many of his all-time favorite rooms - from Suma Recording in Cleveland to Robin Hood in Texas to Toe Rag in London - Auerbach discovered a passion for studio work that remains at the center of his musical world nearly fifteen years on. Also tapping into his love of record-collecting and crate-digging more than ever before, Keep It Hid was inspired by forgotten 60s psych rock, obscure British power-pop, bluegrass family bands and even the lyricism of his own father, Chuck Auerbach (Dan would go onto produce Chuck's debut album, Remember Me, in 2018). Another major influence was Dr. John's acid-voodoo classic Gris-Gris, one of Auerbach's heroes that he would go on to produce just a few years later. The resulting collection spans from echo-laden garage rock ("Heartbroken, In Disrepair") and fuzz-scarred blues ("The Prowl") to haunted Southern soul ("Real Desire") and bittersweet-country comfort ("When The Night Comes"). The album was hailed as "intimate and thrilling" by NPR's Fresh Air upon its original release, with reviewer Ken Tucker adding it "sounds like a clearing of the throat and mind."DAN AUERBACH - KEEP IT HID TRACKLISTING:Trouble Weighs A TonI Want Some MoreHeartbroken, In DisrepairBecause I ShouldWhispered Words (Pretty Lies)Real DesireWhen The Night ComesMean MonsoonThe ProwlKeep It HidMy Last MistakeWhen I Left The RoomStreet Walkin'Goin' Home



