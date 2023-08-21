Grace Potter Releases Mother Road - Mother Road Tour Kicks Off September 7; Includes Stops In Nyc, Atlanta, Chicago, Vermont, And More

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
3X GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter and "one of the greatest living voices in rock today" (SPIN), Grace
Potter releases Mother Road via Fantasy Records. Across 10 dynamic tracks, Potter deconstructs her deepest fears and darkest regrets, charting the fallout with brutal honesty and emotional daring.
"While writing Mother Road, I spent two years driving back and forth across America, exploring the backroads & byways of Route 66, favoring alternate routes whenever possible. I spent the time reflecting on my roles as a woman, a mother, and a dreamer," Potter shares. "As Mother Road unfolds, my central narrative begins to fragment into multiple paths. Each path becomes a character, and each character weaves in and out of my present-day consciousness at important milestones along the way. The album is my take on what it means to be alive and how to live life to the fullest."
Produced by Eric Valentine
(Queens of the Stone Age, Nickel Creek) and recorded at RCA's famed Studio A in Nashville and Topangadise in Topanga, CA, Mother Road - the "dynamite" (Guitar Player) follow up to Potter's 2019 acclaimed, 2X GRAMMY-nominated album, Daylight - commands an expansive soundscape of soulful rock, roots, funk, country, and R&B.
Potter is set to appear on CBS Saturday Morning next Saturday, August 26. The appearance will include three electric performances of tracks off the new album. Earlier this week, she was featured on Billboard's Behind the Setlist Podcast as well as on The Bob Lefsetz Podcast and, today, she can be heard on SiriusXM's Howard
101 for a 'Songs I Want to Hear' segment.
Tickets are currently on sale for Potter's Mother Road Tour, which kicks off at Collin Center for the Arts in Orono, ME on Saturday, September
7. The 26-date fall tour includes newly announced shows across Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Columbus, Chattanooga, and more. The tour will also feature two sold out performances at Shelburne Museum in her native Vermont, as well as shows at New York City's Pier 17, Milwaukee's Pabst Theatre, Chicago's Riviera Theater and Atlanta's Tabernacle, among other great venues, before concluding at The Fillmore in Charlotte, NC on November 18. See below for the full itinerary. For tickets and information please visit gracepotter.com.
Mother Road - Track List:
1. Mother Road
2. Truck Stop Angels
3. Ready Set
Go
4. Good Time
5. Little
Hitchhiker
6. Lady Vagabond
7. Rose Colored Rearview
8. All My Ghosts
9. Futureland
10. Masterpiece
Full Grace
Potter tour dates below:
Sep-1-23 Snowmass Village, CO - JAS Aspen Snowmass
Sep-07-23 Orono, ME - Collins Center for the Arts
Sep-08-23 Providence, RI - Veterans Memorial Auditorium
Sep-09-23 Lewiston, NY - Artpark
Sep-10-23 Hammondsport, NY - Pavilion at Point of the Bluff Vineyard
Sep-14-23 Concord, NH - Capitol Center for the Arts
Sep-15-23 Shelburne, VT - Shelburne Museum - Ben & Jerry's Concerts on The Green - SOLD OUT
Sep-16-23 Shelburne, VT - Shelburne Museum - Ben & Jerry's Concerts on The Green - SOLD OUT
Sep-17-23 Albany, NY - The Egg
Sep-22-23 Branford, CT - Stony Creek Brewery
Sep-23-23 New York, NY - Pier 17
Sep-24-23 Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn's Peak
Sep-27-23 Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Sep-29-23 Richmond, VA - Maymont
Sep-30-23 Harrisburg, PA - Southside Stage
Oct-1-23 Ocean City, MD - Oceans Calling
Festival
Oct-04-23 Kalamazoo, MI - State
Theatre
Oct-05-23 Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater
Oct-06-23 Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place
Oct-07-23 Chicago, IL - Riviera Theater
Oct-08-23 Columbia, MO - Rose Park
Nov-01-23 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
Nov-04-23 Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
Nov-08-23 Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!
Nov-09-23 Fort Wayne, IN - The Clyde Theatre
Nov-10-23 Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music
Center
Nov-11-23 Highlands, NC - Highlands Food & Wine Festival
Nov-15-23 Asheville, NC - The Orange
Peel
Nov-16-23 Chattanooga, TN - Walker Theatre
Nov-17-23 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
Nov-18-23 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
Mar-18-22-24 Miami, FL to Cozumel, MX - Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea