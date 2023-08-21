Brighton, UK Punks Harker Release Raging Protest Anthem "Medicine"



The band says the track is inspired by, "the current state of the UKs post lockdown climate, 'Medicine' is a furious protest anthem pushing back against politicians cashing out on the misery of working class people and capturing the anger of a country currently rifting through a class struggle."



More praise for Harker:

"Coming in fierce with raucous, frantic punk energy their sound changes and shifts as the song progresses. Combining a noise that is raw with big riffs and exhilarating impact with dreamy, psychedelic waves, the trudge of Nirvana-esque grunge and the uplifting jangle of indie."- Click Roll Boom

"Exceptional.... a colossal slab of ear-appealing noise."- Thoughts Words Action

"With a sound that scratches all of the right MTV's 120 Minutes, circa 1994, spots, Harker is a UK band after my own heart. The UK outfit reminded me of the same kind of angsty melodic vibe groups like Samiam, Gameface, and Superchunk gave off, but there's also a nuanced dissonance to a lot of their material. Basically, Creation Records would have probably been into them back in the day."- No Echo

"...harkens back to the glory days of '90s fuzzed-out guitar rock, with a bit of '70s proto-punk thrown in as well."- Consequence of Sound ***

"...the first great punk record of 2018.."- Alreadyheard

It's a punk thriller. Harker are gifted. Their music highlights punk at its best. Their honest heart-pullers are beautiful."- Punkanormal Activity

"Reminded me of some of the early 1990s punk from the likes of Husker Du and The Meat Puppets..."- Punk Online

"Don't sleep on this album; you're unlikely to find a UK punk album that hits this hard for a while now."- The Soundboard Reviews

"...infectious pop-punk tunes with teeth."- ThePunkSite

"we get a real Seaway meets

"a full fleshed-out ruckus punk rock assault" - Already Heard



BAND WEBSTORE: https://hrkr.co.uk/shop

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HRKRUK/

Threads: https://www.threads.net/@hrkruk

Web: https://www.hrkr.co.uk/

Follow Wiretap Records at https://www.facebook.com/wiretaprecords. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Brighton, UK punk rock powerhouse HARKER have released a new single titled "Medicine."The band says the track is inspired by, "the current state of the UKs post lockdown climate, 'Medicine' is a furious protest anthem pushing back against politicians cashing out on the misery of working class people and capturing the anger of a country currently rifting through a class struggle."More praise for Harker:"Coming in fierce with raucous, frantic punk energy their sound changes and shifts as the song progresses. Combining a noise that is raw with big riffs and exhilarating impact with dreamy, psychedelic waves, the trudge of Nirvana-esque grunge and the uplifting jangle of indie."- Click Roll Boom"Exceptional.... a colossal slab of ear-appealing noise."- Thoughts Words Action"With a sound that scratches all of the right MTV's 120 Minutes, circa 1994, spots, Harker is a UK band after my own heart. The UK outfit reminded me of the same kind of angsty melodic vibe groups like Samiam, Gameface, and Superchunk gave off, but there's also a nuanced dissonance to a lot of their material. Basically, Creation Records would have probably been into them back in the day."- No Echo"...harkens back to the glory days of '90s fuzzed-out guitar rock, with a bit of '70s proto-punk thrown in as well."- Consequence of Sound ***"...the first great punk record of 2018.."- AlreadyheardIt's a punk thriller. Harker are gifted. Their music highlights punk at its best. Their honest heart-pullers are beautiful."- Punkanormal Activity"Reminded me of some of the early 1990s punk from the likes of Husker Du and The Meat Puppets..."- Punk Online"Don't sleep on this album; you're unlikely to find a UK punk album that hits this hard for a while now."- The Soundboard Reviews"...infectious pop-punk tunes with teeth."- ThePunkSite"we get a real Seaway meets Jimmy Eat World vibe, and that's one gnarly combo" - MOSH"a full fleshed-out ruckus punk rock assault" - Already HeardBAND WEBSTORE: https://hrkr.co.uk/shopFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/HRKRUK/Threads: https://www.threads.net/@hrkrukWeb: https://www.hrkr.co.uk/Follow Wiretap Records at https://www.facebook.com/wiretaprecords.



