Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 21/08/2023

Brighton, UK Punks Harker Release Raging Protest Anthem "Medicine"

Hot Songs Around The World

Kill Bill
SZA
419 entries in 23 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
167 entries in 24 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
740 entries in 28 charts
Komet
Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207
208 entries in 7 charts
Calm Down
Rema
825 entries in 23 charts
Sprinter
Dave & Central Cee
196 entries in 20 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
238 entries in 22 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
225 entries in 12 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
172 entries in 16 charts
People
Libianca
270 entries in 17 charts
Baby Don't Hurt Me
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
217 entries in 19 charts
Daylight
David Kushner
280 entries in 23 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Brighton, UK punk rock powerhouse HARKER have released a new single titled "Medicine."
The band says the track is inspired by, "the current state of the UKs post lockdown climate, 'Medicine' is a furious protest anthem pushing back against politicians cashing out on the misery of working class people and capturing the anger of a country currently rifting through a class struggle."

More praise for Harker:
"Coming in fierce with raucous, frantic punk energy their sound changes and shifts as the song progresses. Combining a noise that is raw with big riffs and exhilarating impact with dreamy, psychedelic waves, the trudge of Nirvana-esque grunge and the uplifting jangle of indie."- Click Roll Boom
"Exceptional.... a colossal slab of ear-appealing noise."- Thoughts Words Action
"With a sound that scratches all of the right MTV's 120 Minutes, circa 1994, spots, Harker is a UK band after my own heart. The UK outfit reminded me of the same kind of angsty melodic vibe groups like Samiam, Gameface, and Superchunk gave off, but there's also a nuanced dissonance to a lot of their material. Basically, Creation Records would have probably been into them back in the day."- No Echo
"...harkens back to the glory days of '90s fuzzed-out guitar rock, with a bit of '70s proto-punk thrown in as well."- Consequence of Sound ***
"...the first great punk record of 2018.."- Alreadyheard
It's a punk thriller. Harker are gifted. Their music highlights punk at its best. Their honest heart-pullers are beautiful."- Punkanormal Activity
"Reminded me of some of the early 1990s punk from the likes of Husker Du and The Meat Puppets..."- Punk Online
"Don't sleep on this album; you're unlikely to find a UK punk album that hits this hard for a while now."- The Soundboard Reviews
"...infectious pop-punk tunes with teeth."- ThePunkSite
"we get a real Seaway meets Jimmy Eat World vibe, and that's one gnarly combo" - MOSH
"a full fleshed-out ruckus punk rock assault" - Already Heard

BAND WEBSTORE: https://hrkr.co.uk/shop
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HRKRUK/
Threads: https://www.threads.net/@hrkruk
Web: https://www.hrkr.co.uk/
Follow Wiretap Records at https://www.facebook.com/wiretaprecords.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0247130 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0067431926727295 secs