Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 22/08/2023

Connecticut's American Thrills Release "Hungover At Church" Off Upcoming 12" 'Blood In The Water' Vinyl Split With The Jukebox Romantic

Hot Songs Around The World

Calm Down
Rema
827 entries in 23 charts
Sprinter
Dave & Central Cee
200 entries in 20 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
240 entries in 22 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
226 entries in 12 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
172 entries in 16 charts
People
Libianca
271 entries in 17 charts
Baby Don't Hurt Me
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
218 entries in 19 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
172 entries in 24 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
743 entries in 28 charts
Komet
Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207
209 entries in 7 charts
Daylight
David Kushner
283 entries in 23 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Connecticut's American Thrills have released their first new single/video of 2023 titled "Hungover at Church." The track is off their upcoming 12" vinyl split _"Blood in the Water," featuring new tracks from American Thrills , The Jukebox Romantics, Lost in Society and Night Surf.

American Thrills says, "We got sick of making videos of fake live performances. We dressed Jeff up like Jesus and he got hammered all over town. The video is a metaphor for how shitty life can be sometimes."

The vinyl will be available September 22nd via Wiretap Records (US), Gunner Records (Europe) and Thousand Islands Records (Canada). Catch American Thrills at the end of the month alongside Belvedere and with Anxious at Two Roads Lonely Roads Festival.
Pre-save on DSPs: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/americanthrills/blood-in-the-water-split
Pre-order: https://wiretaprecords.limitedrun.com/products/746614?preview=true

Tour Dates:
8.31 - The Beeracks - New Haven, CT w/ Belvedere
9.1 - TV Eye - Queens, NY w/ Belvedere
9.2 - Two Roads - Stratford, CT w/ Anxious

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/americanthrills#
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/AmericanThrills
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/americanthrillsband/
Twitter- https://twitter.com/AmThrillsBand
www.instagram.com/wiretaprecords
https://www.facebook.com/wiretaprecords
https://twitter.com/wiretaprecords






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0183470 secs // 4 () queries in 0.003950834274292 secs