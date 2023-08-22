Connecticut's American Thrills Release "Hungover At Church" Off Upcoming 12" 'Blood In The Water' Vinyl Split With The Jukebox Romantic





American



The vinyl will be available

Pre-save on DSPs: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/americanthrills/blood-in-the-water-split

Pre-order: https://wiretaprecords.limitedrun.com/products/746614?preview=true



Tour Dates:

8.31 - The Beeracks - New Haven, CT w/ Belvedere

9.1 - TV Eye - Queens, NY w/ Belvedere

9.2 - Two Roads - Stratford, CT w/ Anxious



Linktree: https://linktr.ee/americanthrills#

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/AmericanThrills

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/americanthrillsband/

Twitter- https://twitter.com/AmThrillsBand

www.instagram.com/wiretaprecords

https://www.facebook.com/wiretaprecords

https://twitter.com/wiretaprecords New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Connecticut's American Thrills have released their first new single/video of 2023 titled "Hungover at Church." The track is off their upcoming 12" vinyl split _"Blood in the Water," featuring new tracks from American Thrills , The Jukebox Romantics, Lost in Society and Night Surf.American Thrills says, "We got sick of making videos of fake live performances. We dressed Jeff up like Jesus and he got hammered all over town. The video is a metaphor for how shitty life can be sometimes."The vinyl will be available September 22nd via Wiretap Records (US), Gunner Records (Europe) and Thousand Islands Records (Canada). Catch American Thrills at the end of the month alongside Belvedere and with Anxious at Two Roads Lonely Roads Festival.Pre-save on DSPs: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/americanthrills/blood-in-the-water-splitPre-order: https://wiretaprecords.limitedrun.com/products/746614?preview=trueTour Dates:8.31 - The Beeracks - New Haven, CT w/ Belvedere9.1 - TV Eye - Queens, NY w/ Belvedere9.2 - Two Roads - Stratford, CT w/ AnxiousLinktree: https://linktr.ee/americanthrills#Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/AmericanThrillsInstagram - https://www.instagram.com/americanthrillsband/Twitter- https://twitter.com/AmThrillsBandwww.instagram.com/wiretaprecordshttps://www.facebook.com/wiretaprecordshttps://twitter.com/wiretaprecords



