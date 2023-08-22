Brothers Osborne To Receive 2023 Angels Among Us Award At Annual Country Cares Seminar



"What an amazing honor to receive the Angels Among Us Award from St. Jude," said John Osborne. "We constantly find inspiration when spending time with the patients and families of St. Jude. Together with other artists and country radio listeners, we can make a difference in helping ensure no family receives a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food, allowing the focus to be on helping their child live. It's an incredible mission, and we are grateful to be in a place to support such an amazing cause."



John and TJ Osborne have been dedicated to the St. Jude mission throughout their career, first touring St. Jude in 2014, two years before releasing their first album. They have participated in the #ThisShirtSavesLives campaign, spent time with St. Jude patients, called in and attended radio events, provided auction items, and played at benefit concerts.



The chart-topping duo is slated to release their upcoming self-titled album on Sept. 15 via EMI Records Nashville. The reigning CMA and ACM Duo of the Year winners penned all 11 tracks of their fourth studio album, including the chart-climbing single "Nobody's Nobody," which highlights themes of inclusion and acceptance. This new album ushers fans into a career-defining collection of songs that showcase the most vulnerable version yet of the adventurous Country band.



The brothers will receive the award at Country Cares for St. Jude Kids®, an annual gathering of music artists and industry professionals who lend their voice and platform to raise funds and awareness for St. Jude. This year's seminar takes place Oct. 12 to Oct. 14 on the St. Jude campus in Memphis.



Country Cares for St. Jude Kids is one of the most successful music fundraising events in the United States with nearly 200 radio and music partners. Cancer is a multi-trillion-dollar, multi-year problem, and the Country music industry helps to raise more than $45 million annually for St. Jude to help children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

To get involved, please visit musicgives.org.







The siblings took home their first GRAMMY in 2022, winning Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their song "Younger Me," inspired by TJ's recent coming out. The song is featured on the deluxe version of their GRAMMY-nominated album, Skeletons. The band has been nominated for 10 GRAMMYs in total, standing as five-time CMA Vocal Duo of the Year, and are four-time ACM Duo of the Year. Overall, they have collected six CMA awards, seven ACM trophies and received the ASCAP Vanguard Award in 2019. Their critically acclaimed hit songs have tallied multiple RIAA Gold and Platinum certifications, while surpassing more than 2.7 Billion global streams.



Brothers Osborne are one of music's most consistently adventurous bands, a duo connected by not just blood, but also a lifetime of performing together, and a shared working class upbringing in Deale, Maryland. The reigning CMA and ACM Duo of the Year winners, John and TJ Osborne are leaders of a progressive and still classic school of country music, and the faces of the new generation of Nashville.

The siblings took home their first GRAMMY in 2022, winning Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their song "Younger Me," inspired by TJ's recent coming out. The song is featured on the deluxe version of their GRAMMY-nominated album, Skeletons. The band has been nominated for 10 GRAMMYs in total, standing as five-time CMA Vocal Duo of the Year, and are four-time ACM Duo of the Year. Overall, they have collected six CMA awards, seven ACM trophies and received the ASCAP Vanguard Award in 2019. Their critically acclaimed hit songs have tallied multiple RIAA Gold and Platinum certifications, while surpassing more than 2.7 Billion global streams.

Previously sharing the bill with Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, Little Big Town and Miranda Lambert, Brothers Osborne's latest headlining We're Not For Everyone Tour hit more than 50 markets. Last fall, John Osborne produced Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, and Brothers Osborne contributed the song "Play Ball." They wrapped 2022 with a limited-edition collaboration with WhistlePig Whiskey, launching the WhistlePig PiggyBack Legends Series: Brothers Osborne Barrel. Their upcoming fourth studio album, Brothers Osborne, is set to release September 15th (EMI Records Nashville), featuring the chart-climbing single "Nobody's Nobody," out now. Keep up with Brothers Osborne and see upcoming tour dates at BrothersOsborne.com.




