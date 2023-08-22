The Chemical Brothers Release "Skipping Like A Stone" (Featuring Beck)





thechemicalbrothers.lnk.to/SkippingLikeAStone New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Chemical Brothers release a new track today (21st August 2023), taken from their forthcoming tenth album For That Beautiful Feeling. Skipping Like A Stone is their second collaboration with Beck (following 2015's massively successful Wide Open). The perfect union of celestial melody, warped noise, country-soulful vocals and relentless rhythm, Skipping Like A Stone is a record that sounds like summer, wherever you are and whatever the weather's like outside.The video for Skipping Like A Stone has been directed by New York based directors Pensacola and features a rare appearance from the world's greatest stone skipper Kurt Steiner. The video is due online soon.The Chemical Brothers tenth album For That Beautiful Feeling is released on September 8th 2023. It features the singles No Reason and The Darkness That You Fear and Live Again, which features vocals from Heavenly Recordings' artist Halo Maud.After a summer of festival headline sets across Europe, The Chemical Brothers play a series of previously announced UK arena dates following the release of the album. For full tour updates and itinerary, visit thechemicalbrothers.com.The Chemical Brothers recently announced details of a career-spanning retrospective book. Paused in Cosmic Reflection is due for publication by White Rabbit on October 26th 2023. The book is made up of new interviews with the band as well as many of their friends and collaborators from the past three decades, including Noel Gallagher, Aurora, Wayne Coyne, Beth Orton, Michel Gondry and many more.Beck on The Chemical Brothers (from Paused in Cosmic Reflection): "The Chemical Brothers have a great predilection for exploration. Their records always seem to take you to different places. They kind of sit in an unusual place between different eras of electronic music and DJ culture. It's like they have one foot in multiple decades at the same time in a way that is utterly unique among their peers. They are rare in that they are always making stuff year in year out and amassing such a rich and impressive body of work." The book is available for pre-order here.The Chemical Brothers are Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons. For three decades, they have defined the cutting edge of electronic dance music both on their multi-Platinum selling records and with their hugely lauded hallucinogenic live shows which have played to millions at festivals and arenas all over the world. For That Beautiful Feeling is the first Chemical Brothers album since 2019's No Geography, which featured the massive singles Got To Keep On, Free Yourself and Mad As Hell.thechemicalbrothers.lnk.to/SkippingLikeAStone



