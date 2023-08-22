BBC Radio 2 Reveals The Nation's Most Popular Kylie Song!





Spinning Around (2000) is in second place, Better The Devil You Know (1990) is in third place, Confide In Me (1994) is in fourth place and All The Lovers (2010) rounded off the Top Five.



Kylie's latest single, Padam Padam (2023), follows in sixth place, proving to be an immediate favourite for listeners. Padam Padam is Kylie's first Top 10 hit for 12 years, and the track which means she has achieved a Top 10 single for five consecutive decades.



The full Top 40 countdown, Your Ultimate Kylie Song, hosted by Steve Wright is available on BBC



From Monday 17th July, listeners were asked to vote for up to five of their favourite Kylie songs that have charted in the Top 100, which also included songs where Kylie is a featured artist or part of a duet. Voting closed on Friday 4th August.



Can't Get You Out of My Head is the lead single from Kylie's eight studio album, Fever (2001), first previewed by Kylie at London's Hammersmith Apollo in



Helen Thomas, Head of



Steve Wright said: "Can't Get You Out My Head is Your Ultimate Kylie Song and that's no surprise - Kylie knew it was a special song from the very start, and we still think so, all these years later! I'll be celebrating Kylie's amazing catalogue of work with an epic countdown of her songs that you voted for… and what better way for us to get even more excited as



The Top 40, as voted for by

1. Can't Get You Out Of My Head - 2001

2. Spinning Around - 2000

3. Better The Devil You Know - 1990

4. Confide In Me - 1994

5. All The Lovers - 2010

6. Padam Padam - 2023

7. I Should Be So Lucky - 1988

8. Especially For You (Kylie Minogue & Jason Donovan) - 1988

9. On A Night Like This - 2000

10. Where The Wild Roses Grow (Nick Cave & Kylie Minogue) - 1995

11. Love At First Sight - 2002

12. Kids

13. Hand On Your

14. Slow - 2003

15. The Loco-Motion - 1988

16. Step Back In Time - 1990

17. Dancing - 2018

18. What Do I Have To Do - 1991

19. In Your Eyes - 2002

20. I Believe In You - 2004

21. Je Ne Sais Pas Pourquoi - 1988

22. Shocked - 1991

23. Put Yourself In My Place - 1994

24. Get Outta My Way - 2010

25. Wouldn't Change A Thing - 1989

26. Wow - 2007

27. Never Too Late - 1989

28.

29. Come Into My World - 2002

30. Breathe - 1998

31. Got To Be Certain - 1988

32. Some Kind Of Bliss - 1997

33. Give Me Just A

34. The One - 2008

35.

36. Say Something - 2020

37. Red Blooded Woman - 2004

38. 2 Hearts - 2007

39. Timebomb - 2012

40. Magic - 2020



The Eras:







The full line-up for



Saturday 16th September:



Bananarama

Texas

James

Deacon Blue

Beverley Knight

Busted

Soft Cell



Sunday 17th September:

Kylie Minogue

Pretenders

Shalamar

Rick Astley



Lemar

Sam Ryder





BBC LONDON, UK (BBC Radio2/ Top40 Charts) Radio 2 today reveals that Can't Get You Out of My Head (2001) is Your Ultimate Kylie Song, following a listener vote to discover the nation's favourite Kylie song, with a few weeks to go until Kylie's headline set at Radio 2 in the Park in Leicester on Sunday 17th September.Spinning Around (2000) is in second place, Better The Devil You Know (1990) is in third place, Confide In Me (1994) is in fourth place and All The Lovers (2010) rounded off the Top Five.Kylie's latest single, Padam Padam (2023), follows in sixth place, proving to be an immediate favourite for listeners. Padam Padam is Kylie's first Top 10 hit for 12 years, and the track which means she has achieved a Top 10 single for five consecutive decades.The full Top 40 countdown, Your Ultimate Kylie Song, hosted by Steve Wright is available on BBC Sounds from Monday 21st August and broadcast on Radio 2 on Monday 28th August from 4-7pm.From Monday 17th July, listeners were asked to vote for up to five of their favourite Kylie songs that have charted in the Top 100, which also included songs where Kylie is a featured artist or part of a duet. Voting closed on Friday 4th August.Can't Get You Out of My Head is the lead single from Kylie's eight studio album, Fever (2001), first previewed by Kylie at London's Hammersmith Apollo in Spring 2001. The song was written and produced by Cathy Dennis and former Mud guitarist Rob Davis, and reached Number One on charts in 40 countries worldwide. It also topped the Australian Singles Chart and received a three-times Platinum certification from the Australian Recording Industry Association. Globally, the song is estimated to have sold more than five million copies.Helen Thomas, Head of Radio 2, said: "I'm delighted that Radio 2 listeners have voted the timeless anthem Can't Get You Out of My Head as their favourite ever Kylie song. I hope everyone is as excited as I am to hear her perform this and many of her other hits at Radio 2 in the Park on Sunday 17th September, whether in the park in Leicester, at home on Radio 2 and BBC Sounds, or live on iPlayer."Steve Wright said: "Can't Get You Out My Head is Your Ultimate Kylie Song and that's no surprise - Kylie knew it was a special song from the very start, and we still think so, all these years later! I'll be celebrating Kylie's amazing catalogue of work with an epic countdown of her songs that you voted for… and what better way for us to get even more excited as Radio 2 In The Park fast approaches?"The Top 40, as voted for by Radio 2 listeners:1. Can't Get You Out Of My Head - 20012. Spinning Around - 20003. Better The Devil You Know - 19904. Confide In Me - 19945. All The Lovers - 20106. Padam Padam - 20237. I Should Be So Lucky - 19888. Especially For You (Kylie Minogue & Jason Donovan) - 19889. On A Night Like This - 200010. Where The Wild Roses Grow (Nick Cave & Kylie Minogue) - 199511. Love At First Sight - 200212. Kids Robbie Williams Kylie Minogue - 200013. Hand On Your Heart - 198914. Slow - 200315. The Loco-Motion - 198816. Step Back In Time - 199017. Dancing - 201818. What Do I Have To Do - 199119. In Your Eyes - 200220. I Believe In You - 200421. Je Ne Sais Pas Pourquoi - 198822. Shocked - 199123. Put Yourself In My Place - 199424. Get Outta My Way - 201025. Wouldn't Change A Thing - 198926. Wow - 200727. Never Too Late - 198928. Tears On My Pillow - 199029. Come Into My World - 200230. Breathe - 199831. Got To Be Certain - 198832. Some Kind Of Bliss - 199733. Give Me Just A Little More Time - 199234. The One - 200835. Santa Baby - 200736. Say Something - 202037. Red Blooded Woman - 200438. 2 Hearts - 200739. Timebomb - 201240. Magic - 2020The Eras: Kylie Minogue podcast also launches on BBC Sounds and globally on RSS on Monday 28th August and will tell the story of Kylie's career through its era-defining chapters. Hosted by Scott Mills, each chapter will be told by fans, commentators and packed with exclusive material from the BBC archive. Listeners will hear from famous fans including David Tennant, Olly Alexander, Jack Savoretti, fellow Radio 2 in the Park performer Beverley Knight, Tia Kofi, Jaime Winstone, and Emily Eavis. Radio 2 presenters Rylan Clark, Dermot O'Leary, Fearne Cotton, Owain Wyn Evans and Michelle Visage will also add to the conversation on what has made Kylie and her career so iconic. Radio 2 in the Park will be Radio 2's biggest ever live music event outside London and the stellar line-up exclusively features Tears for Fears headlining the Saturday night with their only UK festival appearance this year, and Kylie Minogue headlining the Sunday night with her first live UK full concert performance for four years. And, for the first time, there will be a Radio 2 DJ stage where some of the station's favourite presenters will be playing some of the best music in the world from the past seven decades. Presenters will also be introducing artists on stage and broadcasting from Radio 2 in the Park across the weekend, with shows and sets available live plus on demand on BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer across the weekend and for 30 days afterwards.The full line-up for Radio 2 in the Park is as follows:Saturday 16th September: Tears for FearsBananaramaTexas Blunt with his only UK festival appearance this year.Deacon BlueBeverley KnightBustedSoft CellSunday 17th September:Kylie MinoguePretendersShalamarRick Astley Jessie WareLemarSam Ryder Simply Red with their only UK festival appearance this year.BBC Radio 2 is the UK's most listened to radio station, with a weekly audience of 13.5 million (RAJAR Q2, 2023). The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show is most listened to breakfast show in the UK with an audience of 6.7 million (RAJAR Q2, 2023). The network's presenters include Michael Ball, Zoe Ball, Rob Beckett, Tony Blackburn, OJ Borg, Rev. Kate Bottley, Rylan, Fearne Cotton, Sara Cox, Jamie Cullum, Gary Davies, Paul Gambaccini, Angela Griffin, Bob Harris, Vernon Kay, Cerys Matthews, Scott Mills, Jason Mohammad, Trevor Nelson, Dermot O'Leary, Elaine Paige, Mark Radcliffe, Romesh Ranganathan, DJ Spoony, Liza Tarbuck, Jeremy Vine, Michelle Visage, Johnnie Walker, Jo Whiley, Phil Williams, Claudia Winkleman, Steve Wright and Owain Wyn Evans.



