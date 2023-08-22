Aerosmith's Career-Spanning Greatest Hits Out Today





Configurations include:

AEROSMITH.COM - Official Store only:

1CD Exclusive Cover Variant (18 tracks)

2LP Numbered Limited Edition w/Exclusive Cover Variant (20 tracks)

ALL MAJOR RETAILERS:

1 LP Standard Edition (10 tracks)

1CD Standard Edition (18 tracks) (Insert)

3CD Expanded Edition (44 tracks)

2LP Standard Edition black vinyl (20 tracks)

1CD

Mama Kin



Same Old Song And Dance [single version]

Walk This Way

Sweet Emotion

Back In The Saddle

Draw The Line

Dude (Looks Like A Lady)



Rag Doll [live]

Water Song / Janie's Got A Gun

What It Takes [CHR single edit]

Crazy [radio edit]

Livin' On The Edge [CHR edit]

Cryin'

Pink

I Don't Want To Miss A Thing



3CD



Disc One

Mama Kin



Lord Of The Thighs

Same Old Song And Dance [single version]



S.O.S. (Too Bad)

Seasons Of Wither

Walk This Way

Big Ten Inch Record

Adam's Apple

Sweet Emotion

Toys In The Attic

Combination

Nobody's Fault

Home Tonight



Disc Two

Back In The Saddle

Last Child

Bright Light Fright

Draw The Line



Walk This Way with RUN-D.M.C.

Hangman Jury

Dude (Looks Like A Lady)

Rag Doll [live]



Monkey On My Back

What It Takes [CHR single edit]

Water Song/Janie's Got A Gun

Disc Three

The Other Side

Livin' On The Edge [CHR edit]

Amazing [CHR single edit]

Get A Grip

Cryin'

Eat The Rich

Crazy [radio edit]

Falling In Love (Is Hard On The Knees)

Pink

Nine Lives

I Don't Want To Miss A Thing

Jaded

We All Fall Down

Just Push Play [Radio Remix]



1LP



Side A



Sweet Emotion

Walk This Way

Water Song / Janie's Got A Gun

Cryin'



Side B

Livin On The Edge [CHR Edit]

Dude (Looks Like A Lady)

Rag Doll [Live]

Crazy [radio edit]

I Don't Want To Miss A Thing



2LP



Side A

Mama Kin



Same Old Song And Dance [single version]

Seasons Of Wither

Walk This Way



Side B

Sweet Emotion

Back In The Saddle

Draw The Line

Dude (Looks Like A Lady)





Side C

Rag Doll [live]

Water Song / Janie's Got A Gun

What It Takes [CHR single edit]



Crazy [Radio Edit]



Side D

Livin' On The Edge [CHR edit]

Cryin'

Pink

I Don't Want To Miss A Thing

Jaded



4LP



Side A

Mama Kin



Lord Of The Thighs

Same Old Song And Dance [single version]



S.O.S. (Too Bad)



Side B

Seasons Of Wither

Walk This Way

Big Ten Inch Record

Adam's Apple

Sweet Emotion

Toys In The Attic



Side C

Back In The Saddle

Last Child

Combination

Nobody's Fault

Home Tonight

Bright Light Fright



Side D

Draw The Line



Walk This Way with RUN-D.M.C.

Hangman Jury



Side E

Dude (Looks Like A Lady)

Rag Doll [Live]



Monkey On My Back

What It Takes [CHR Single Edit]



Side F

Water Song / Janie's Got A Gun



The Other Side

Get A Grip

Amazing [CHR Single Edit]



Side G

Livin' On The Edge [CHR Edit]

Cryin'

Eat The Rich

Crazy [Radio Edit]

Falling In Love (Is Hard On The Knees)



Side H

Pink

Nine Lives

I Don't Want To Miss A Thing

Jaded

Just Push Play [Radio Remix]

We All Fall Down



Produced by Live Nation, the monumental 40-date North American tour will kick off in Philadelphia, PA, on



AEROSMITH PEACE OUT 2023 TOUR DATES:

Sat Sep 02 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Wed Sep 06 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Sat Sep 09 - Elmont, NY - UBS Arena

Tue Sep 12 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Fri Sep 15 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Mon Sep 18 - Detroit, MI -

Thu Sep 21 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sun Sep 24 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

Wed Sep 27 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Wed Oct 11 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Sat Oct 14 - Atlanta, GA -

Tue Oct 17 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Fri Oct 20 - Sunrise, FL - FLA Live Arena

Mon Oct 23 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Thu Oct 26 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

Sun Oct 29 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Wed Nov 01 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Arena

Sat Nov 04 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

Tue Nov 07 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Fri Nov 10 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

Mon Nov 13 - St Paul, MN - Xcel

Thu Nov 16 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

Sun Nov 19 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Wed Nov 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

Sat Nov 25 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Tue Nov 28 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Dec 01 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Mon Dec 04 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

Thu Dec 07 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum

Sun Dec 10 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Thu Dec 28 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Sun Dec 31 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Thu Jan 04 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Arena

Sun Jan 07 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

Wed Jan 10 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Sat Jan 13 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

Tue Jan 16 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

Fri Jan 19 - New York, NY - Madison

Tue Jan 23 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

Fri Jan 26 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre



Celebrating their 50th anniversary, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame members New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Celebrating five decades of definitive anthems and some of the most recognizable hits of all-time, four-time GRAMMY® award-winning and diamond-certified Boston rock legends Aerosmith (Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Brad Whitford and Joey Kramer), today released their ultimate career-spanning Greatest Hits collection via UMe/Capitol/Universal Music. Featuring 44 handpicked tracks in the deluxe editions with packaging curated by Aerosmith, the set is available now, along with a new merch collection, only through the band's official artist store.Configurations include:AEROSMITH.COM - Official Store only:1CD Exclusive Cover Variant (18 tracks)2LP Numbered Limited Edition w/Exclusive Cover Variant (20 tracks)4LP Super Deluxe Edition on 180g custom color vinyl, premium book-style sleeves and 4 black and white lithos (44 tracks)ALL MAJOR RETAILERS:1 LP Standard Edition (10 tracks)1CD Standard Edition (18 tracks) (Insert)3CD Expanded Edition (44 tracks)2LP Standard Edition black vinyl (20 tracks)4LP Deluxe Edition on 180g black vinyl in a slipcase w/book (44 tracks)For the first time in the group's illustrious history, the Super Deluxe Edition of Greatest Hits assembles a blockbuster tracklisting of 44 songs, representing each era of Aerosmith. Pressed on 180g custom color vinyl, it encompasses the band's five decades in all its raw and powerful rock n' roll splendor.From 70's era Top 10 hits " Dream On " and " Walk This Way "plus a blistering version of "Toys In The Attic," to Hamilton's signature bass line and Joe Perry's iconic talk box intro into"Sweet Emotion," to their domination of 90s rock radio with "Crazy," "Cryin'," and "I Don't Want To Miss A Thing."A true collector's item, the Super Deluxe Edition is presented in premium book-style sleeves, includes four black-and-white lithographs and boasts stunning live photography as well as iconic and rarely seen photos of the band chronicling their ascent from a local Boston band to the global megastars of today.1CDMama Kin Dream OnSame Old Song And Dance [single version]Walk This WaySweet EmotionBack In The SaddleDraw The LineDude (Looks Like A Lady) Angel [single version]Rag Doll [live]Water Song / Janie's Got A GunWhat It Takes [CHR single edit]Going Down / Love In An ElevatorCrazy [radio edit]Livin' On The Edge [CHR edit]Cryin'PinkI Don't Want To Miss A Thing3CDDisc OneMama Kin Dream OnLord Of The ThighsSame Old Song And Dance [single version] Train Kept A-Rollin'S.O.S. (Too Bad)Seasons Of WitherWalk This WayBig Ten Inch RecordAdam's AppleSweet EmotionToys In The AtticCombinationNobody's FaultHome TonightDisc TwoBack In The SaddleLast ChildBright Light FrightDraw The Line Kings And Queens [single version]Let The Music Do The TalkingWalk This Way with RUN-D.M.C.Hangman JuryDude (Looks Like A Lady)Rag Doll [live] Angel [single version]Monkey On My BackWhat It Takes [CHR single edit]Water Song/Janie's Got A GunGoing Down / Love In An ElevatorDisc ThreeThe Other SideLivin' On The Edge [CHR edit]Amazing [CHR single edit]Get A GripCryin'Eat The RichCrazy [radio edit]Falling In Love (Is Hard On The Knees)PinkNine LivesI Don't Want To Miss A ThingJadedWe All Fall DownJust Push Play [Radio Remix]1LPSide A Dream OnSweet EmotionWalk This WayWater Song / Janie's Got A GunCryin'Side BLivin On The Edge [CHR Edit]Dude (Looks Like A Lady)Rag Doll [Live]Crazy [radio edit]I Don't Want To Miss A Thing2LPSide AMama Kin Dream OnSame Old Song And Dance [single version]Seasons Of WitherWalk This WaySide BSweet EmotionBack In The SaddleDraw The LineDude (Looks Like A Lady) Angel [Single Version]Side CRag Doll [live]Water Song / Janie's Got A GunWhat It Takes [CHR single edit] Love In An ElevatorCrazy [Radio Edit]Side DLivin' On The Edge [CHR edit]Cryin'PinkI Don't Want To Miss A ThingJaded4LPSide AMama Kin Dream OnLord Of The ThighsSame Old Song And Dance [single version] Train Kept A-Rollin'S.O.S. (Too Bad)Side BSeasons Of WitherWalk This WayBig Ten Inch RecordAdam's AppleSweet EmotionToys In The AtticSide CBack In The SaddleLast ChildCombinationNobody's FaultHome TonightBright Light FrightSide DDraw The Line Kings And Queens [single version]Let The Music Do The TalkingWalk This Way with RUN-D.M.C.Hangman JurySide EDude (Looks Like A Lady)Rag Doll [Live] Angel [Single Version]Monkey On My BackWhat It Takes [CHR Single Edit]Side FWater Song / Janie's Got A Gun Love In An ElevatorThe Other SideGet A GripAmazing [CHR Single Edit]Side GLivin' On The Edge [CHR Edit]Cryin'Eat The RichCrazy [Radio Edit]Falling In Love (Is Hard On The Knees)Side HPinkNine LivesI Don't Want To Miss A ThingJadedJust Push Play [Radio Remix]We All Fall DownOn September 2nd, Aerosmith will kick off their PEACE OUT Farewell Tour with special guest The Black Crowes at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. Fans will see one of the most significant American rock bands in history one last time during this not-to-be-missed final tour. Every night will celebrate the five decades of Aerosmith's groundbreaking hits as they celebrate 50 years as America's greatest rock band. In addition, THX will bring their THX Certified Live! high-fidelity experience on the road, calibrating each arena with leading-edge technology so fans don't miss a beat of Aerosmith's classic rock tunes in quality audio.Produced by Live Nation, the monumental 40-date North American tour will kick off in Philadelphia, PA, on September 2, with stops in iconic arenas across the U.S. and Canada, including Los Angeles' Kia Forum, New York's Madison Square Garden, Austin's Moody Center, Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena, Chicago's United Center, Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, and more before wrapping in Montreal, QC at Bell Centre on January 26. A highlight of the tour will be a stop in Boston for a special hometown show on New Year's Eve 2023. For more information on tickets including VIP packages, visit aerosmith.com.AEROSMITH PEACE OUT 2023 TOUR DATES:Sat Sep 02 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo CenterWed Sep 06 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints ArenaSat Sep 09 - Elmont, NY - UBS ArenaTue Sep 12 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank ArenaFri Sep 15 - Chicago, IL - United CenterMon Sep 18 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars ArenaThu Sep 21 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouseSun Sep 24 - Raleigh, NC - PNC ArenaWed Sep 27 - Washington, DC - Capital One ArenaWed Oct 11 - Tampa, FL - Amalie ArenaSat Oct 14 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm ArenaTue Oct 17 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum CenterFri Oct 20 - Sunrise, FL - FLA Live ArenaMon Oct 23 - Austin, TX - Moody CenterThu Oct 26 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise CenterSun Oct 29 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge FieldhouseWed Nov 01 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T ArenaSat Nov 04 - Tulsa, OK - BOK CenterTue Nov 07 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines CenterFri Nov 10 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health CenterMon Nov 13 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy CenterThu Nov 16 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile CenterSun Nov 19 - Denver, CO - Ball ArenaWed Nov 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint ArenaSat Nov 25 - Portland, OR - Moda CenterTue Nov 28 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge ArenaFri Dec 01 - San Francisco, CA - Chase CenterMon Dec 04 - San Jose, CA - SAP CenterThu Dec 07 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia ForumSun Dec 10 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint CenterThu Dec 28 - Newark, NJ - Prudential CenterSun Dec 31 - Boston, MA - TD GardenThu Jan 04 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank ArenaSun Jan 07 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! 