Aerosmith's Career-Spanning Greatest Hits Out Today

Celebrating five decades of definitive anthems and some of the most recognizable hits of all-time, four-time GRAMMY® award-winning and diamond-certified Boston
rock legends Aerosmith
(Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Brad Whitford and Joey Kramer), today released their ultimate career-spanning Greatest Hits collection via UMe/Capitol/Universal Music. Featuring 44 handpicked tracks in the deluxe editions with packaging curated by Aerosmith, the set is available now, along with a new merch collection, only through the band's official artist store.
Configurations include:
AEROSMITH.COM - Official Store only:
1CD Exclusive Cover Variant (18 tracks)
2LP Numbered Limited Edition w/Exclusive Cover Variant (20 tracks)
4LP Super Deluxe
Edition on 180g custom color vinyl, premium book-style sleeves and 4 black and white lithos (44 tracks)
ALL MAJOR RETAILERS:
1 LP Standard Edition (10 tracks)
1CD Standard Edition (18 tracks) (Insert)
3CD Expanded Edition (44 tracks)
2LP Standard Edition black vinyl (20 tracks)
4LP Deluxe
Edition on 180g black vinyl in a slipcase w/book (44 tracks)
For the first time in the group's illustrious history, the Super Deluxe
Edition of Greatest Hits assembles a blockbuster tracklisting of 44 songs, representing each era of Aerosmith. Pressed on 180g custom color vinyl, it encompasses the band's five decades in all its raw and powerful rock n' roll splendor.From 70's era Top 10 hits "Dream On
" and "Walk This Way
"plus a blistering version of "Toys In The Attic," to Hamilton's signature bass line and Joe Perry's iconic talk box intro into"Sweet Emotion," to their domination of 90s rock radio with "Crazy," "Cryin'," and "I Don't Want To Miss A Thing."
A true collector's item, the Super Deluxe
Edition is presented in premium book-style sleeves, includes four black-and-white lithographs and boasts stunning live photography as well as iconic and rarely seen photos of the band chronicling their ascent from a local Boston
band to the global megastars of today.
1CD
Mama Kin
Dream
On
Same Old Song And Dance [single version]
Walk This Way
Sweet Emotion
Back In The Saddle
Draw The Line
Dude (Looks Like A Lady)
Angel
[single version]
Rag Doll [live]
Water Song / Janie's Got A Gun
What It Takes [CHR single edit]
Going Down / Love In
An Elevator
Crazy [radio edit]
Livin' On The Edge [CHR edit]
Cryin'
Pink
I Don't Want To Miss A Thing
3CD
Disc One
Mama Kin
Dream
On
Lord Of The Thighs
Same Old Song And Dance [single version]
Train
Kept A-Rollin'
S.O.S. (Too Bad)
Seasons Of Wither
Walk This Way
Big Ten Inch Record
Adam's Apple
Sweet Emotion
Toys In The Attic
Combination
Nobody's Fault
Home Tonight
Disc Two
Back In The Saddle
Last Child
Bright Light Fright
Draw The Line
Kings
And Queens [single version]
Let The Music
Do The Talking
Walk This Way with RUN-D.M.C.
Hangman Jury
Dude (Looks Like A Lady)
Rag Doll [live]
Angel
[single version]
Monkey On My Back
What It Takes [CHR single edit]
Water Song/Janie's Got A Gun
Going Down / Love In
An Elevator
Disc Three
The Other Side
Livin' On The Edge [CHR edit]
Amazing [CHR single edit]
Get A Grip
Cryin'
Eat The Rich
Crazy [radio edit]
Falling In Love (Is Hard On The Knees)
Pink
Nine Lives
I Don't Want To Miss A Thing
Jaded
We All Fall Down
Just Push Play [Radio Remix]
1LP
Side A
Dream
On
Sweet Emotion
Walk This Way
Water Song / Janie's Got A Gun
Cryin'
Side B
Livin On The Edge [CHR Edit]
Dude (Looks Like A Lady)
Rag Doll [Live]
Crazy [radio edit]
I Don't Want To Miss A Thing
2LP
Side A
Mama Kin
Dream
On
Same Old Song And Dance [single version]
Seasons Of Wither
Walk This Way
Side B
Sweet Emotion
Back In The Saddle
Draw The Line
Dude (Looks Like A Lady)
Angel
[Single Version]
Side C
Rag Doll [live]
Water Song / Janie's Got A Gun
What It Takes [CHR single edit]
Love In
An Elevator
Crazy [Radio Edit]
Side D
Livin' On The Edge [CHR edit]
Cryin'
Pink
I Don't Want To Miss A Thing
Jaded
4LP
Side A
Mama Kin
Dream
On
Lord Of The Thighs
Same Old Song And Dance [single version]
Train
Kept A-Rollin'
S.O.S. (Too Bad)
Side B
Seasons Of Wither
Walk This Way
Big Ten Inch Record
Adam's Apple
Sweet Emotion
Toys In The Attic
Side C
Back In The Saddle
Last Child
Combination
Nobody's Fault
Home Tonight
Bright Light Fright
Side D
Draw The Line
Kings
And Queens [single version]
Let The Music
Do The Talking
Walk This Way with RUN-D.M.C.
Hangman Jury
Side E
Dude (Looks Like A Lady)
Rag Doll [Live]
Angel
[Single Version]
Monkey On My Back
What It Takes [CHR Single Edit]
Side F
Water Song / Janie's Got A Gun
Love In
An Elevator
The Other Side
Get A Grip
Amazing [CHR Single Edit]
Side G
Livin' On The Edge [CHR Edit]
Cryin'
Eat The Rich
Crazy [Radio Edit]
Falling In Love (Is Hard On The Knees)
Side H
Pink
Nine Lives
I Don't Want To Miss A Thing
Jaded
Just Push Play [Radio Remix]
We All Fall Down
On September
2nd, Aerosmith
will kick off their PEACE OUT Farewell Tour with special guest The Black
Crowes at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. Fans will see one of the most significant American rock bands in history one last time during this not-to-be-missed final tour. Every night will celebrate the five decades of Aerosmith's groundbreaking hits as they celebrate 50 years as America's greatest rock band. In addition, THX will bring their THX Certified Live! high-fidelity experience on the road, calibrating each arena with leading-edge technology so fans don't miss a beat of Aerosmith's classic rock tunes in quality audio.
Produced by Live Nation, the monumental 40-date North American tour will kick off in Philadelphia, PA, on September
2, with stops in iconic arenas across the U.S. and Canada, including Los Angeles' Kia Forum, New York's Madison Square
Garden, Austin's Moody Center, Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena, Chicago's United Center, Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, and more before wrapping in Montreal, QC at Bell Centre on January 26. A highlight of the tour will be a stop in Boston
for a special hometown show on New Year's Eve 2023. For more information on tickets including VIP packages, visit aerosmith.com.
AEROSMITH PEACE OUT 2023 TOUR DATES:
Sat Sep 02 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Wed Sep 06 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
Sat Sep 09 - Elmont, NY - UBS Arena
Tue Sep 12 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Fri Sep 15 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Mon Sep 18 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars
Arena
Thu Sep 21 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Sun Sep 24 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
Wed Sep 27 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
Wed Oct 11 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
Sat Oct 14 - Atlanta, GA - State
Farm Arena
Tue Oct 17 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
Fri Oct 20 - Sunrise, FL - FLA Live Arena
Mon Oct 23 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Thu Oct 26 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
Sun Oct 29 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Wed Nov 01 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Arena
Sat Nov 04 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
Tue Nov 07 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Fri Nov 10 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
Mon Nov 13 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy
Center
Thu Nov 16 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
Sun Nov 19 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Wed Nov 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
Sat Nov 25 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Tue Nov 28 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Dec 01 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
Mon Dec 04 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center
Thu Dec 07 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum
Sun Dec 10 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
Thu Dec 28 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Sun Dec 31 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Thu Jan 04 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Arena
Sun Jan 07 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
Wed Jan 10 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Sat Jan 13 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena
Tue Jan 16 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
Fri Jan 19 - New York, NY - Madison Square
Garden
Tue Jan 23 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
Fri Jan 26 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
Celebrating their 50th anniversary, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame members Aerosmith
have sold more than 150 million albums around the world, produced genre-defining music videos such as "Amazing," "Crazy," "Janie's Got A Gun," "Livin' On The Edge," and "Love In An Elevator," and launched extravagant record-shattering global tours, most recently with their Las Vegas
residency. The band has broken numerous boundaries, including becoming the first rock band with a massive commercially successful hip-hop collaboration with Run DMC
on "Walk This Way
" and the first hard rock band to appear during a Super Bowl Halftime Show with their 2001 performance, and in 1999. For more information, visit Aerosmith.com.