News
RnB 22/08/2023

Kid Cudi Unlocks Pre-Order, Releases Cover Art For Anxiously Awaited New Album Insano

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, GRAMMY Award-winning multiplatinum sonic visionary, artist, producer, actor, and director Kid Cudi unlocks the pre-order for his anxiously awaited ninth full-length studio album, INSANO. Additionally, he revealed 4 cover-art variations that feature artwork by renowned artist and designer, KAWS.
Pre-order/Pre-save INSANO now via Republic Records/Universal Music. It stands out as his first full-length offering since 2022 and one of the most anticipated records of this year.

He initially set the stage for INSANO with the fan favorite single "PORSCHE TOPLESS." It has already reeled in 7.9 million Spotify streams and counting in addition to earning critical acclaim. Right out of the gate, The FADER proclaimed, "Cudi celebrates the good times on his latest effort," while Complex applauded its "bouncy production and a carefree hook." HYPEBEAST fittingly christened it "a fun and upbeat summer anthem," and Consequence of Sound dubbed it "a top-down, tunes-up party track."

The Cleveland Guardians and Cudi have also announced their partnership for Kid Cudi Day on Friday September 22, 2023. The event will be held at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH as the Guardians play host to the Baltimore Orioles. The event will be to celebrate the release of INSANO and honor the work Cudi has done for the Cleveland community.

The last time we heard from Cudi was on 2022's ENTERGALACTIC - which landed in tandem with the companion NETFLIX project of the same name and was recently nominated for an Emmy Award. Beyond piling up hundreds of millions of streams, Pitchfork hailed it as "some of his most purely enjoyable music in a decade." Upon arrival, it bowed in the Top 15 of the Billboard 200 and emerged as his seventh Top 20 debut on the respective chart. Plus, it earned a nomination in the category of "Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album" at the NAACP Image Awards.






