Kylie's Kylie Is 35! Special Limited 35th Anniversary Edition Formats Will Be Released On November 24, 2023

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) To celebrate 35 years since the release of Kylie Mingoue's Kylie, a limited edition LP will be released on November 24. Presented on two different formats, fans will be able to choose from either Neon Pink or Aquamarine (the latter being exclusive to Kylie's store, and D2C in Australia).

Originally released in 1988, Kylie was Kylie's first studio album and the first of four albums she recorded with "The Hit Factory" production team, Stock Aitken & Waterman. The record contained six singles, including 'The Loco-Motion', 'Got To Be Certain', 'Je Ne Sais Pas Pourquoi' and the global hit 'I Should Be So Lucky', which kickstarted Kylie's career as one of pop music's most enduring artists.

Since the album's release Kylie Minogue has amassed sales of over 80 million records worldwide, five billion streams and eight UK No. 1 albums. Her multiple awards include three BRIT awards, two MTV awards and a Grammy, and she is the only female artist to score a No. 1 album in five consecutive decades in the UK. In so many ways she stands alone in the pop arena - a superstar artist whose constant reinventions and explorations keep her firmly rooted in the present while defining and celebrating much of our collective past. To date, Kylie has sold over five million copies worldwide.
"Love and thanks to everyone who has loved this album for 35 years. Let's enjoy the magic all over again! Kylie x"

The limited edition reissues will be available on the following formats:
Remastered Neon Pink Vinyl in Gatefold Sleeve
Remastered Aquamarine Clear Vinyl In Gatefold Sleeve (Exclusive To Kylie's Store)

Side One﻿:
I Should Be So Lucky
The Loco-Motion
Je Ne Sais Pas Pourquoi
It's No Secret
Got To Be Certain

Side Two:
Turn It Into Love
I Miss You
I'll Still Be Loving You
Look My Way
Love At First Sight






