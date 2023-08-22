JP Saxe Announces "A Grey Area World Tour"; 48 Headline Dates Across North America & Europe

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
In support of his forthcoming album, A Grey Area (out September
22 via Arista), multi-platinum GRAMMY nominated singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist JP Saxe has announced the "A Grey Area World Tour." The worldwide, 48-date headline tour kicks off January 27, 2024 in Edmonton, AB before making stops in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Mexico City, Chicago, Ft Lauderdale, New York City, Boston, Berlin, Amsterdam, Milan, Paris, London, Dublin and more. For a full list of tour dates throughout North America
and Europe, on-sale timings, VIP packages and ticket links, head to jpsaxe.com/tour.
Saxe's sophomore album A Grey Area is set for release on September
22, 2023 via Arista Records/Sony Music
Entertainment. The 13-song collection was created alongside GRAMMY® Award winning producer Malay and features collaborations with five-time Latin GRAMMY® winner and two-time GRAMMY® nominated Colombian musician Camilo, folk-pop trio Tiny Habits, Lizzy McAlpine
and John Mayer. Check out the music video for Saxe's latest single "Caught Up On You" here. Pre-order / pre-save A Grey Area here.
The Toronto-born and Los Angeles musician has garnered over 2.5 billion streams on his hits like the GRAMMY-nominated Song Of The Year "If The World Was Ending
" [feat. Julia Michaels], "A Little
Bit Yours," "Line By Line" [feat. Maren Morris], and "Here's Hopin'" with John Mayer. In addition to earning multiple iHeartRadio nominations and delivering show-stopping performances on The Tonight
Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Live with Kelly
& Ryan and more, Saxe won Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the 2021 JUNO Awards and was nominated for two 2022 JUNO Awards, including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year.
Following the release of A Grey Area, Saxe will join John Mayer
on his groundbreaking Solo Acoustic Arena
Tour, kicking off October 3 at Madison Square
Garden. For more information and all upcoming tour dates, please visit https://jpsaxe.com/.
JP SAXE 'A GREY AREA WORLD TOUR' DATES:
Fan Presale - August 23rd at 10am local time
Spotify Presale - August 23rd at 10am local time
Venue Presale - August 24th at 10am local time
Public Onsale - August 25th at 10am local time
North America
Special guests to be announced.
1/27/24 Edmonton, AB - Midway Music
Hall
1/28/24 Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre
1/30/24 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
1/31/24 Seattle, WA - The Showbox
2/2/24 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
2/6/24 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
2/9/24 San Diego, CA - Music
Box
2/10/24 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
2/12/24 Santa
Fe, NM - Meow Wolf Santa
Fe
2/15/24 Mexico City, MX - Lunario Del Auditorio Nacional
2/16/24 Guadalajara, MX - C3 Stage
2/17/24 Monterrey, MX - Foro Didi
2/19/24 Austin, TX - Scoot Inn
2/20/24 Dallas, TX - The Kessler
2/21/24 Houston, TX - Heights Theater
2/23/24 Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
2/24/24 Ft Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
2/25/24 Orlando, FL - The Social
2/28/24 Charlotte, NC - The Underground
3/1/24 Washington, DC - The Fillmore Silver
Spring
3/2/24 Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl
3/3/24 New York, NY - Webster Hall
3/6/24 Boston, MA - Royale
3/7/24 Montreal, QC - Corona
Theatre
3/8/24 Ottawa, ON - Algonquin Commons Theatre
3/9/24 Toronto, ON - History
3/11/24 Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre
3/12/24 Detroit, MI - The Shelter
3/14/24 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
3/16/24 Columbus, OH - A&R Music
Bar
3/17/24 Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe
at Old National
Centre
3/19/24 Chicago, IL - House of Blues
3/21/24 Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
3/23/24 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
UK & Europe
Special guests to be announced
4/1/24 Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben
4/2/24 Oslo, Norway - Vulkan Arena
4/4/24 Copenhagen, Denmark- Pumpehuset
4/6/24 Berlin, Germany - Hole44
4/8/24 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg
4/9/24 Cologne, Germany - Bürgerhaus Stollwerck
4/11/24 Milan, Italy - Santeria Toscana 31
4/13/24 Madrid, ES - Changó Club
4/14/24 Barcelona, ES - Razzmatazz2
4/16/24 Paris, France - La Maroquinerie
4/17/24 London, UK - Electric Brixton
4/18/24 Manchester, UK - Gorilla
4/20/24 Glasgow, UK - SWG3 Warehouse
4/21/24 Dublin, Ireland - The Academy