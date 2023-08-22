Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Tour Dates 22/08/2023

JP Saxe Announces "A Grey Area World Tour"; 48 Headline Dates Across North America & Europe

JP Saxe Announces "A Grey Area World Tour"; 48 Headline Dates Across North America & Europe

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In support of his forthcoming album, A Grey Area (out September 22 via Arista), multi-platinum GRAMMY nominated singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist JP Saxe has announced the "A Grey Area World Tour." The worldwide, 48-date headline tour kicks off January 27, 2024 in Edmonton, AB before making stops in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Mexico City, Chicago, Ft Lauderdale, New York City, Boston, Berlin, Amsterdam, Milan, Paris, London, Dublin and more. For a full list of tour dates throughout North America and Europe, on-sale timings, VIP packages and ticket links, head to jpsaxe.com/tour.

Saxe's sophomore album A Grey Area is set for release on September 22, 2023 via Arista Records/Sony Music Entertainment. The 13-song collection was created alongside GRAMMY® Award winning producer Malay and features collaborations with five-time Latin GRAMMY® winner and two-time GRAMMY® nominated Colombian musician Camilo, folk-pop trio Tiny Habits, Lizzy McAlpine and John Mayer. Check out the music video for Saxe's latest single "Caught Up On You" here. Pre-order / pre-save A Grey Area here.

The Toronto-born and Los Angeles musician has garnered over 2.5 billion streams on his hits like the GRAMMY-nominated Song Of The Year "If The World Was Ending" [feat. Julia Michaels], "A Little Bit Yours," "Line By Line" [feat. Maren Morris], and "Here's Hopin'" with John Mayer. In addition to earning multiple iHeartRadio nominations and delivering show-stopping performances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Live with Kelly & Ryan and more, Saxe won Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the 2021 JUNO Awards and was nominated for two 2022 JUNO Awards, including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year.
Following the release of A Grey Area, Saxe will join John Mayer on his groundbreaking Solo Acoustic Arena Tour, kicking off October 3 at Madison Square Garden. For more information and all upcoming tour dates, please visit https://jpsaxe.com/.

JP SAXE 'A GREY AREA WORLD TOUR' DATES:
Fan Presale - August 23rd at 10am local time
Spotify Presale - August 23rd at 10am local time
Venue Presale - August 24th at 10am local time
Public Onsale - August 25th at 10am local time

North America
Special guests to be announced.
1/27/24 Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall
1/28/24 Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre
1/30/24 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
1/31/24 Seattle, WA - The Showbox
2/2/24 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
2/6/24 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
2/9/24 San Diego, CA - Music Box
2/10/24 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
2/12/24 Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf Santa Fe
2/15/24 Mexico City, MX - Lunario Del Auditorio Nacional
2/16/24 Guadalajara, MX - C3 Stage
2/17/24 Monterrey, MX - Foro Didi
2/19/24 Austin, TX - Scoot Inn
2/20/24 Dallas, TX - The Kessler
2/21/24 Houston, TX - Heights Theater
2/23/24 Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
2/24/24 Ft Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
2/25/24 Orlando, FL - The Social
2/28/24 Charlotte, NC - The Underground
3/1/24 Washington, DC - The Fillmore Silver Spring
3/2/24 Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl
3/3/24 New York, NY - Webster Hall
3/6/24 Boston, MA - Royale
3/7/24 Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
3/8/24 Ottawa, ON - Algonquin Commons Theatre
3/9/24 Toronto, ON - History
3/11/24 Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre
3/12/24 Detroit, MI - The Shelter
3/14/24 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
3/16/24 Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar
3/17/24 Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe at Old National Centre
3/19/24 Chicago, IL - House of Blues
3/21/24 Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
3/23/24 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

UK & Europe
Special guests to be announced

4/1/24 Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben
4/2/24 Oslo, Norway - Vulkan Arena
4/4/24 Copenhagen, Denmark- Pumpehuset
4/6/24 Berlin, Germany - Hole44
4/8/24 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg
4/9/24 Cologne, Germany - Bürgerhaus Stollwerck
4/11/24 Milan, Italy - Santeria Toscana 31
4/13/24 Madrid, ES - Changó Club
4/14/24 Barcelona, ES - Razzmatazz2
4/16/24 Paris, France - La Maroquinerie
4/17/24 London, UK - Electric Brixton
4/18/24 Manchester, UK - Gorilla
4/20/24 Glasgow, UK - SWG3 Warehouse
4/21/24 Dublin, Ireland - The Academy






