JP Saxe Announces "A Grey Area World Tour"; 48 Headline Dates Across North America & Europe

4/21/24 Dublin, Ireland - The Academy New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In support of his forthcoming album, A Grey Area (out September 22 via Arista), multi-platinum GRAMMY nominated singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist JP Saxe has announced the "A Grey Area World Tour." The worldwide, 48-date headline tour kicks off January 27, 2024 in Edmonton, AB before making stops in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Mexico City, Chicago, Ft Lauderdale, New York City, Boston, Berlin, Amsterdam, Milan, Paris, London, Dublin and more. For a full list of tour dates throughout North America and Europe, on-sale timings, VIP packages and ticket links, head to jpsaxe.com/tour.Saxe's sophomore album A Grey Area is set for release on September 22, 2023 via Arista Records/Sony Music Entertainment. The 13-song collection was created alongside GRAMMY® Award winning producer Malay and features collaborations with five-time Latin GRAMMY® winner and two-time GRAMMY® nominated Colombian musician Camilo, folk-pop trio Tiny Habits, Lizzy McAlpine and John Mayer. Check out the music video for Saxe's latest single "Caught Up On You" here. Pre-order / pre-save A Grey Area here.The Toronto-born and Los Angeles musician has garnered over 2.5 billion streams on his hits like the GRAMMY-nominated Song Of The Year " If The World Was Ending " [feat. Julia Michaels], "A Little Bit Yours," "Line By Line" [feat. Maren Morris], and "Here's Hopin'" with John Mayer. In addition to earning multiple iHeartRadio nominations and delivering show-stopping performances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Live with Kelly & Ryan and more, Saxe won Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the 2021 JUNO Awards and was nominated for two 2022 JUNO Awards, including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year.Following the release of A Grey Area, Saxe will join John Mayer on his groundbreaking Solo Acoustic Arena Tour, kicking off October 3 at Madison Square Garden. For more information and all upcoming tour dates, please visit https://jpsaxe.com/.JP SAXE 'A GREY AREA WORLD TOUR' DATES:Fan Presale - August 23rd at 10am local timeSpotify Presale - August 23rd at 10am local timeVenue Presale - August 24th at 10am local timePublic Onsale - August 25th at 10am local timeNorth AmericaSpecial guests to be announced.1/27/24 Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall1/28/24 Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre1/30/24 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre1/31/24 Seattle, WA - The Showbox2/2/24 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore2/6/24 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern2/9/24 San Diego, CA - Music Box2/10/24 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren2/12/24 Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf Santa Fe2/15/24 Mexico City, MX - Lunario Del Auditorio Nacional2/16/24 Guadalajara, MX - C3 Stage2/17/24 Monterrey, MX - Foro Didi2/19/24 Austin, TX - Scoot Inn2/20/24 Dallas, TX - The Kessler2/21/24 Houston, TX - Heights Theater2/23/24 Tampa, FL - The Orpheum2/24/24 Ft Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live2/25/24 Orlando, FL - The Social2/28/24 Charlotte, NC - The Underground3/1/24 Washington, DC - The Fillmore Silver Spring3/2/24 Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl3/3/24 New York, NY - Webster Hall3/6/24 Boston, MA - Royale3/7/24 Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre3/8/24 Ottawa, ON - Algonquin Commons Theatre3/9/24 Toronto, ON - History3/11/24 Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre3/12/24 Detroit, MI - The Shelter3/14/24 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl3/16/24 Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar3/17/24 Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe at Old National Centre3/19/24 Chicago, IL - House of Blues3/21/24 Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater3/23/24 Denver, CO - Ogden TheatreUK & EuropeSpecial guests to be announced4/1/24 Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben4/2/24 Oslo, Norway - Vulkan Arena4/4/24 Copenhagen, Denmark- Pumpehuset4/6/24 Berlin, Germany - Hole444/8/24 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg4/9/24 Cologne, Germany - Bürgerhaus Stollwerck4/11/24 Milan, Italy - Santeria Toscana 314/13/24 Madrid, ES - Changó Club4/14/24 Barcelona, ES - Razzmatazz24/16/24 Paris, France - La Maroquinerie4/17/24 London, UK - Electric Brixton4/18/24 Manchester, UK - Gorilla4/20/24 Glasgow, UK - SWG3 Warehouse4/21/24 Dublin, Ireland - The Academy



