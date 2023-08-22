Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Alternative 22/08/2023

The Dead Daisies Take On "Slide It In" By Whitesnake In Their New Video

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Dead Daisies are a galactic collection of storied musicians churning through cosmic nebulae of sonic expression. Dancing in orbit around jack-of-all-trades and founder David Lowy, the group grants asylum to comets hailing from all reaches of the rock n' roll universe. Its current constellation includes drummer Brian Tichy (Ozzy Osbourne, Whitesnake, Foreigner), lead guitarist Doug Aldrich (Dio, Whitesnake, Bad Moon Rising), and vocalist John Corabi (The Scream, Mötley Crüe), who has rejoined the band. A detailed dive into the history of the band includes world travels with the likes of ZZ Top, Guns N' Roses, and KISS—and going down that rabbit hole may leave listeners with the impression that rock n' roll actually just floats in an ether sustained by The Dead Daisies. That impression can be neither confirmed nor denied.

The Dead Daisies are gearing up to do what they do best and bring the show on the road; if their reputation for hard-rockin' gigs wasn't enough, their new video "Slide It In" will have everyone watching ready for the rock show. Brian Tichy, Michael Devin, and guitarist Doug Aldrich of The Dead Daisies are all former members of WHITESNAKE, so rocking out to a WHITESNAKE song only felt natural. The band shared, "As THE DAISIES have done in the past with other great songs, this is our 'Tip Of The Hat' to the legendary David Coverdale & WHITESNAKE. We can't wait to play it live at our upcoming shows!". "Slide It In" was filmed at the band's rehearsal space, but this is no casual performance. In this visual, The Dead Daisies are seen rocking out in front of bright lights and colorful visuals - just like they are when performing live at a rock concert. The Dead Daisies are beginning their North American tour this week; the list of upcoming shows can be seen below:

Tuesday, August 22nd - Mickey's Black Box - Lititz, PA
Wednesday, August 23rd - The Landis Theater - Vineland, NJ
Friday, August 25th - El Mocambo - Toronto, ON
Saturday, August 26th - London Music Hall - London, ON
Sunday, August 27th - The Hub - Kitchener, ON
Tuesday, August 29th - The Studio @ FirstOntario Concert Hall - Hamilton, ON
Wednesday, August 30th - Théâtre Fairmount - Montreal, QC
Thursday, August 31st - The Brass Monkey - Ottawa, ON
Saturday, September 2nd - Hollywood Theatre - Vancouver, BC
Monday, September 4th - Alberta Rose Theatre - Portland, OR
Wednesday, September 6th - Goldfields Trading Post - Roseville, CA
Friday, September 8th - Ramona Mainstage - San Diego, CA
Saturday, September 9th - Count's Vamp'd - Las Vegas, NV
Sunday, September 10th - The Roxy Theatre - Los Angeles, CA






