Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 22/08/2023

Zae France Releases New Single 'Whoa' From New EP 'Rhythm N Backwoods Szn II'

Hot Songs Around The World

Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
173 entries in 24 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
744 entries in 28 charts
Komet
Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207
209 entries in 7 charts
Calm Down
Rema
827 entries in 23 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
172 entries in 16 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
240 entries in 22 charts
Sprinter
Dave & Central Cee
200 entries in 20 charts
People
Libianca
271 entries in 17 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
226 entries in 12 charts
Baby Don't Hurt Me
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
219 entries in 19 charts
Daylight
David Kushner
283 entries in 23 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Zae France has released "Whoa" from his upcoming EP, "Rhythm N Backwoods Szn II," which is set for a August 24 debut. Storytelling through the channel of honesty spotlights relatability. Zae France's knack for opening up about life, love and everything between—without filter—spotlights him as the next rising voice in R&B. Through his distinct and intentional musical approach, he vividly gives voice to the world around him through cinematic riffs, infectious runs, and airy hooks.

Born in a small town in North Carolina called "Mount Airy," Zae forged his path to music through grind and grit as he took an unexpected switch from football to music overnight. Zae caught his first big break with a repost on renowned media platform The Shade Room, from there his following grew from two thousand followers to a smooth fourteen thousand overnight just by one post.

Since then, he has crafted a signature sound that has attracted both mainstream and international superstars and landed a deal with Compound Entertainment.With a growing body of work that includes two EP's Rhythm N Backwoods (2019) and Pretty Girls NVR Listen (2021), his point-of-view has united followers and fans in the multi-thousands as he prepares for what will be his most decorated year to date.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0211580 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0059719085693359 secs