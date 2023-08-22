Nessa Barrett Sets Fall 2023 North American Headline Tour Dates



For the next 24 hours, fans can pre-order a limited-edition tour shirt on Nessa's website that will grant them access to an exclusive ticket presale on Wednesday, August 23 at 12pm local time. General on-sale commences on Friday, August 25 at 12pm local time.



Beyond piling up tens of millions of streams, hell is a teenage girl has garnered widespread critical praise. American Songwriter proclaimed, "the song, album, and artist, as one, pushes you and pushes you with a bouncy, driving tune. So much so that you want more," and OnesToWatch hailed it as "the 20-year-old songstress's most emotional and personal release to date." She also graced the cover of KERRANG! in May.

The project picks up where Barrett left off in 2022, by demonstrating incredible songwriting prowess and versatility with her critically acclaimed debut album young forever. With her upcoming tour, Barrett will take the irreverent, sultry pop of hell is a teenage girl to stages across America.



Nessa Barrett Tour Dates:

10/6 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Festival

10/9 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

10/12 - Fort Worth, TX - Tannahill's Tavern &

10/13 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Festival

10/14 - Austin, TX - Emo's

10/16 - Nashville, TN - Marathon

10/18 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

10/19 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVA

10/20 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome

10/23 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

10/24 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

10/27 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

10/28 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

10/29 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live

10/31 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

11/1 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

11/3 - Fort Collins, CO - The Aggie

11/4 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theatre

11/7 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

11/8 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

11/10 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim

11/11 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim

11/13 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

11/15 - Seattle WA - Showbox SODO

11/16 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom



After being named as one of Billboard's "21 Under 21" twice — as well as being featured on Ones to Watch's list of "25 Artists to Watch in 2022," Uproxx's "Next Hitmakers List," and People Magazine's "Emerging Artist List" — Nessa Barrett has gone on to accumulate more than 1.5 billion global streams to date.

She was also nominated for Push Performance of the Year at the 2022 MTV VMAs, performed at When We Were Young Festival, and took her show on the road for her sold out North American and European young forever tours. This Fall, she will hit the road once again, including performances at Austin City Limits Festival in October. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) This Fall, pop sensation Nessa Barrett returns to the road for her biggest North American headline tour to date, with support from MAY-A. It kicks off on October 6 in Austin,TX at Austin City Limits Festival, visits major markets coast-to-coast including a two-night stand in Anaheim, CA at House of Blues, and concludes on November 16 in Portland, OR at Crystal Ballroom. It will be her first tour in support of her acclaimed new EP hell is teenage girl.For the next 24 hours, fans can pre-order a limited-edition tour shirt on Nessa's website that will grant them access to an exclusive ticket presale on Wednesday, August 23 at 12pm local time. General on-sale commences on Friday, August 25 at 12pm local time.Beyond piling up tens of millions of streams, hell is a teenage girl has garnered widespread critical praise. American Songwriter proclaimed, "the song, album, and artist, as one, pushes you and pushes you with a bouncy, driving tune. So much so that you want more," and OnesToWatch hailed it as "the 20-year-old songstress's most emotional and personal release to date." She also graced the cover of KERRANG! in May.The project picks up where Barrett left off in 2022, by demonstrating incredible songwriting prowess and versatility with her critically acclaimed debut album young forever. With her upcoming tour, Barrett will take the irreverent, sultry pop of hell is a teenage girl to stages across America.Nessa Barrett Tour Dates:10/6 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Festival10/9 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues10/12 - Fort Worth, TX - Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall10/13 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Festival10/14 - Austin, TX - Emo's10/16 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works10/18 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz10/19 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVA10/20 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome10/23 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom10/24 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live10/27 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE10/28 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion10/29 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live10/31 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave11/1 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant11/3 - Fort Collins, CO - The Aggie11/4 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theatre11/7 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues11/8 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park11/10 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim11/11 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim11/13 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic11/15 - Seattle WA - Showbox SODO11/16 - Portland, OR - Crystal BallroomAfter being named as one of Billboard's "21 Under 21" twice — as well as being featured on Ones to Watch's list of "25 Artists to Watch in 2022," Uproxx's "Next Hitmakers List," and People Magazine's "Emerging Artist List" — Nessa Barrett has gone on to accumulate more than 1.5 billion global streams to date.She was also nominated for Push Performance of the Year at the 2022 MTV VMAs, performed at When We Were Young Festival, and took her show on the road for her sold out North American and European young forever tours. This Fall, she will hit the road once again, including performances at Austin City Limits Festival in October.



