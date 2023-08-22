Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Tour Dates 22/08/2023

Lana Del Rey Debuts Fall US Tour Dates

Lana Del Rey Debuts Fall US Tour Dates

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Did you know that there's a U.S. tour under Ocean Boulevard?
Lana Del Rey is following her recent album with long-awaited U.S. tour dates, kicking off this September in Tennessee.
Variety reports that tickets will go on sale Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. local time at livenation.com. See the full list of cities, dates and venues below.
"Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd?" was released in March. The album was written Del Rey by Mike Hermosa and produced by Del Rey, Antonoff, Drew Erickson and Zach Dawes. It will features collaborations with Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Father John Misty, Judah Smith, Tommy Genesis, and SYML.

In 2021, Del Rey released her last album "Blue Banisters," which came just months after the release of Del Rey's seventh studio album, "Chemtrails Over the Country Club".

Del Rey started songwriting at the age of 18 and signed her first recording contract with 5 Points Records in 2007, releasing her first digital album Lana Del Ray in January 2010. Del Rey bought herself out of the contract with 5 Points Records in April 2010.

She signed a joint contract with Interscope, Polydor, and Stranger Records in July 2011. Del Rey released her second studio album Born to Die in January 2012. It debuted at number two on the U.S. Billboard 200, and was the fifth best-selling album of 2012.

Lana Del Rey U.S. Tour Dates
Sept. 14 - Franklin, Tenn. at FirstBank Amphitheater
Sept. 17 - Austin, Texas at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sept. 19 - Dallas, Texas at Dos Equis Pavilion
Sept. 21 - Huntsville, Ala. at Orion Amphitheater
Sept. 23 - West Palm Beach, Fla. at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sept. 25 - Tampa, Fla. at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 27 - Brandon, Miss. at Brandon Amphitheater
Sept. 29 - Charlotte, N.C. at PNC Music Pavilion
Oct. 3 - Pittsburgh, Penn. at The Pavilion at Star Lake
Oct. 5 - Charleston, W.Va. - Charleston Coliseum






