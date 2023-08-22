Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 22/08/2023

Lil Durk Drops New Anthem 'F*** U Thought'

Hot Songs Around The World

Calm Down
Rema
827 entries in 23 charts
Sprinter
Dave & Central Cee
200 entries in 20 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
240 entries in 22 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
226 entries in 12 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
172 entries in 16 charts
People
Libianca
271 entries in 17 charts
Baby Don't Hurt Me
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
218 entries in 19 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
172 entries in 24 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
743 entries in 28 charts
Komet
Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207
209 entries in 7 charts
Daylight
David Kushner
283 entries in 23 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Continuing to dominate the summer season, Chicago hip-hop trailblazer and multiplatinum superstar Lil Durk serves up a brand new anthem and music video entitled "F*ck U Thought" today.
"F*ck U Thought" sets the stage for the Deluxe Edition of his acclaimed blockbuster album, Almost Healed, coming later this month.

On the track, piano pierces a thick trap beat as guitar wails in the background. Durk holds nothing back on the verses as he leans into the production with a commanding cadence.

It all culminates on a climactic and confident chorus with a middle finger raised as he warns, "You can't blame me I done put in too much work, f*ck you thought!" To accompany the song, he delivers yet another explosive and larger than life visual perfectly tailored to the mood.

Meanwhile, his 2023 hit anthem "All My Life" [feat. J. Cole] peaked at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100, is certified platinum in 3 months since its release, and just reached #12 at Pop radio after claiming #1 on both Rhythm and Urban twice apiece.

It has also racked up nearly a half-a-billion streams and counting in addition to 96 million YouTubes on the music video. Nearing half-a-billion streams, Almost Healed, marked his fourth consecutive Top 3 debut on the Billboard 200 and third straight #1 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart.
Durk shows no signs of stopping or slowing down though.
Get ready as the best is yet to come!






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0167480 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0039429664611816 secs