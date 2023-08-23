Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 23/08/2023

Grammy Nominated Singer/Songwriter Torica Releases New Anthem "A Whole Mood" For Women Reclaiming Who They Are After A Breakup

Grammy Nominated Singer/Songwriter Torica Releases New Anthem "A Whole Mood" For Women Reclaiming Who They Are After A Breakup

Hot Songs Around The World

Calm Down
Rema
827 entries in 23 charts
Sprinter
Dave & Central Cee
200 entries in 20 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
240 entries in 22 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
226 entries in 12 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
172 entries in 16 charts
People
Libianca
271 entries in 17 charts
Baby Don't Hurt Me
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
218 entries in 19 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
172 entries in 24 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
743 entries in 28 charts
Komet
Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207
209 entries in 7 charts
Daylight
David Kushner
283 entries in 23 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) There's nothing like watching a woman reclaim who she is after a failed relationship and reminding her ex about how he fumbled a good thing. Grammy-nominated songstress Torica, delivers a new anthem for the ladies with her hot-new single "A Whole Mood"; for those who've gotten to the point in a relationship where they've had enough of the disappointments and it's time for them to get back to themselves.
"A Whole Mood is about how romantic relationships can drain your energy causing shifts in each other's mood until one person decides to walk away. On this song, Torica's emotionally charged delivery will pull you in as she reminds her ex that she is "A Whole Mood." - Torica on new single

Most may remember Torica from singing the hook on the popular rap group Field Mob's Billboard chart-topping hit record "Sick of Being Lonely" produced by Jazze Pha. Since then, she's gone on to work with industry heavyweights such as Snoop Dogg, Polow Da Don, Monica, Rick Ross, and countless others. Her work as a musical creative has also led to a lucrative publishing deal with Warner Chappell and Grammy award-winning producer Bryan-Michael Cox (LVRN).

She is currently in the studio working on a new EP, A Whole Mood featuring production from Squat Beats, K Major, Go Grizz, Detroit Nix and executive produced by business mogul Dennis McKinley. The EP is slated to release later this year. Be sure to stream Torica's hot-new single "A Whole Mood" available now on all streaming platforms. Connect with her on social media @toricasworld and visit her website www.toricasworld.com for all new music, videos, performances, updates, and more!

TORICA is an American singer-songwriter, born and raised in Columbia, SC. At an early age, she began singing in church and winning local talent shows, helping develop her skills for captivating an audience. After finishing college, she headed to Atlanta in pursuit of her music dreams, landing a major label feature on the Grammy nominated, Billboard chart-topping hit, Sick of Being Lonely Geffen rap duo, Field Mob produced by Jazze Pha.

Her work in the industry has led to a lucrative publishing deal with Warner Chappell and Grammy award-winning producer Bryan-Michael Cox (LVRN). Being creative musically is second nature to this beauty, but she inherited hustle from her father. Torica is also a successful serial entrepreneur in the nightlife and hospitality industry. She is also a champion for women, "I think as women we're all superheroes in our own right…we've been in love, had our hearts broken, turned closed doors into opportunities, been successful in male-dominated industries, while being nurturing mothers, wives, daughters, sisters, and best friends…this is a man's world, but you know the rest."






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0174079 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0087790489196777 secs