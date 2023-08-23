Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 23/08/2023

Rising Artist cmfrt. Shares New Hip-Hop Single "Gangsta Party"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) cmfrt. is once again captivating audiences with his sensational new single, "Gangsta Party", a collaboration that showcases his artistry alongside the undeniable talent of fellow artist Dareios. Hailing from the vibrant city of St. Louis, Missouri, cmfrt. has established himself as a beacon of innovation within the local music scene. His unique style, characterised by vibrant sounds and intricate sampling, resonates with listeners from all walks of life. After the resounding success of previous single "Facelift", a collaboration with Jaheem and St. Louis compatriot Jay Coast, cmfrt. is set to continue his rise and reach new heights with latest release "Gangsta Party".

"Gangsta Party" is a magnetic blend of hip-hop and R&B, infusing both genres with a fresh energy that is impossible to resist. The synergy between cmfrt.'s co-production skills and Dareios's exceptional rap prowess results in a track that is smooth and refreshing. The single captures a mood that is perfect for those cruising with the windows down, enveloping listeners in a chilled and laid-back atmosphere.

cmfrt., reflecting on the creative process behind "Gangsta Party", says, "After the success of me and Dareios' single 'Life Jacket' we continue collaborating on instrumentals to come up with another single. I found and chopped the sample for 'Gangsta Party', and Dareios provided the drums and vocals. Fun fact: the song was recorded the same day we recorded my 2022 single 'Facelift'."

"Gangsta Party" carries a deeper message beneath its irresistible beats and hooks. For cmfrt., the song represents a celebration of liberation and the willingness to embrace life's uncertainties. "It means to let go. To be formless and go with the flow of life. To step out of your comfort zone and do things you aren't used to. Go to places you wouldn't, meet people you didn't think you could even if for a moment, and to use those moments to shape you into something greater", he explains.

As "Gangsta Party" sweeps onto the scene, listeners can expect to embark on a musical journey that embodies the essence of cmfrt.'s artistic evolution. With his innovative soundscapes and heartfelt lyrical themes, cmfrt. continues to carve his own path in the industry, setting the stage for a huge future ahead. "Gangsta Party" is available to buy/stream now on all platforms: https://ffm.to/gangstaparty.
