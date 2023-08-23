Chxrry22 Strikes Back In "More"; Announces Tour With The Weeknd!





Chxrry22's artistic journey has been a labor of love, with years dedicated to cultivating her sound. Growing up in theToronto suburb of Scarborough, Chxrry22 was recognized as "the girl who could sing" from a young age. In 2017, after posting covers on social media, her career began to take off, and a pivotal move to Atlanta led to Chxrry22 signing a historic record deal as the first woman signed to The Weeknd's XO Records. The signing set the stage for her debut project, The Other Side, capturing the attention of prominent voices and outlets including Billboard, UPROXX, Vibe, Complex, and Entertainment Tonight, and underscoring her burgeoning rise. Harnessing vulnerability as a superpower, Chxrry22's authenticity is her hallmark, epitomizing the spirit of a true 21st-century girl. With new music on the way this year, Chxrry22 more than ready to take off. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer-songwriter Chxrry22 (pronounced Cherry 2-2) shares new single, "MORE" out now via XO Records/Republic Records. The ethereal, empowering, and unapologetic anthem is the first new track since her most recent breathtaking single and video, "Worlds Away". In addition to releasing "MORE", Chxrry22 will be opening for The Weeknd's "After Hours Til Dawn" tour in Australia and New Zealand this November/December, catapulting her live set from intimate rooms to expansive, arena size stages.Chxrry22's airy vocals on "MORE", co-produced by Sensei Bueno (Snoh Aalegra), Matt Cohn (The Weeknd), Jacob Olofsson (Frank Ocean), and Jonah Christian (Normani, Tems, Foushée), strike a delicate balance between celestial tones and unflinching lyrics, allowing her to seamlessly weave tenderness with unfiltered honesty. With velvety, flawless runs, Chxrry22 takes charge on a cosmic new track that paints a vivid picture of a relationship gone sour. The Canadian-born singer has reached her limit with a pressed and obsessed lover. "MORE is about shamelessly expressing what you want out of a situation and not feeling bad about it - not settling and not wasting time. It [MORE] sets the tone for the new music that I have coming." - Chxrry22Within just one short year of joining the XO family, Chxrry22 landed a coveted spot as the opening act for The Weeknd's "After Hours Til Dawn" Australian/New Zealand tour leg, kicking off November 20 in Brisbane, Australia. She'll be performing a mix of past and present music that will continue to stamp her name in the R&B space and secure her presence as a global phenomenon. "I'm so excited and honored to be joining The Weeknd in Australia and New Zealand this November, and I can't wait to share the new music I've been working on all year with all of the fans!" - Chxryy22Chxrry22's distinctive voice and captivating sound on "MORE" promises an exciting return for both loyal fans and new listeners since the debut of her acclaimed 2022 EP, The Other Side. The Other Side established Chxrry22 as a rising star in R&B accumulating praise from the likes of Billboard, Complex, and Hypebeast. Collaborations with notable producers such as Sensei Bueno, Sonic Major (credited with Future/Drake, Don Toliver, Lil Tjay), and LordQuest(recognized for contributions to SZA's sound) solidified the Chxrry22 as a 2023 artist to watch.STREAM/LISTEN TO "MORE""After Hours Til Dawn" AUSTRALIA / NEW ZEALAND TOUR DATESNovember 20 — Brisbane, Australia @ Suncorp StadiumNovember 24 — Sydney, Australia @ AccorDecember 1 — Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel StadiumDecember 7 — Auckland, New Zealand @ Eden ParkChxrry22's artistic journey has been a labor of love, with years dedicated to cultivating her sound. Growing up in theToronto suburb of Scarborough, Chxrry22 was recognized as "the girl who could sing" from a young age. In 2017, after posting covers on social media, her career began to take off, and a pivotal move to Atlanta led to Chxrry22 signing a historic record deal as the first woman signed to The Weeknd's XO Records. The signing set the stage for her debut project, The Other Side, capturing the attention of prominent voices and outlets including Billboard, UPROXX, Vibe, Complex, and Entertainment Tonight, and underscoring her burgeoning rise. Harnessing vulnerability as a superpower, Chxrry22's authenticity is her hallmark, epitomizing the spirit of a true 21st-century girl. With new music on the way this year, Chxrry22 more than ready to take off.



