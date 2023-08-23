Ms. Lauryn Hill Announces The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour - Fugees To Co-Headline On US Dates



11/9 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 5x Grammy winner and one of the most notable hip hop, R&B, and fashion/style icons of all time, Ms. Lauryn Hill, has announced The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour to commemorate her massively influential 1998 debut solo album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill an album that was released 25 years a go to the day this coming Friday. MLH will be performing the album, revisiting the musical sentiment and nostalgia that caused it to resonate with so many fans. The 17-date tour will hit arenas around the world, including Brooklyn's Barclays, Chicago's United Center, The Kia Forum in Los Angeles as well as in Australia, New Zealand, and more (full dates below). The Fugees will reunite for their first tour in years to co-headline the tour on all US and Canadian dates. Ms. Hill explains her thoughts on the album and its lasting impact:"The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is and was a love song to my parents, my family, my people, my musical and cultural forebears, my teachers, my loves, my Creator. I wrote love songs and protest songs -(still love songs) about the subjects and interests that inspired and moved me. I was confident that what inspired me would resonate with an audience that had been led to believe that songs of that kind could only live in the past." She continues "I loved music, I loved people, I truly felt grateful to God for my life, and genuinely blessed to have a platform where I could share wisdom and perspective through music. I felt a charge to challenge the idea that certain kinds of expression and/or certain kinds of people didn't belong in certain places. I loved showing what could work or happen provided there was imagination, creativity and LOVE leading the way."TICKETS: Citi is the official card of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday 8/22 at 10:00am local time until Thursday 8/24 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Public on-sale for the tour begins this Friday 8/25 at 10am local time.Over the past few months, Ms. Lauryn Hill has been seen in dazzling looks while making select appearances at events across the country in celebration of the anniversary year of the album. Wearing a bright pink blazer, Hill made a surprise appearance at Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary in New York City, performing a medley of her and Fugees' hits with legendary collaborator Nas. In June, Hill headlined the Roots Picnic festival, reuniting with the Fugees for the firsr time since 2021. The impact that The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill had on music, fashion, and American and world culture is immeasurable and continues to influence the world's biggest artists. Entered into the Library of Congress in 2015, Ms. Hill and her Diamond-certified album achieved numerous firsts including being the first ever Hip Hop album to receive an Album Of The Year Grammy Award, being the first woman to be nominated for 10 Grammy awards in one year and being the first woman to win 5 Grammys in one night.UPCOMING LIVE DATES:9/8 - Minneapolis, MN @ Mystic Lake9/23 - New York, NY @ Global Citizen Festival10/1 - Gold Coast, AUS @ Promiseland Festival10/3 - Melbourne, AUS @ Rod Laver Arena (with Koffee)10/5 - Sydney, AUS @ Kudos Banks Arena (with Koffee)10/7 - Auckland, NZ @ Eden Festival10/17 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (with Fugees)10/19 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays (with Fugees)10/21 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena (with Fugees)10/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena (with Fugees)10/26 - Toronto, ON - Scotia (with Fugees)10/28 - Chicago, IL @ United Center (with Fugees)10/30 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena (with Fugees)11/2 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena (with Fugees)11/5 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (with Fugees)11/7 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena (with Fugees)11/9 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena (with Fugees)



