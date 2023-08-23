Feid Announces A New Single "Ferxxo 151"





With a stellar debut with his most recent single, "Vente Conmigo," marked Feid's 3rd best release on Spotify on the first day of release. The first weekend's success saw Feid enjoying a #3 and #7 debut on Spotify's Top Songs Debut Global and USA respectively. With each step, Feid continues to soar in the music scene, leaving a lasting impression with his artistry and charisma. His success reflects his passion and dedication to music. Don't miss out on his music, tours, and the promise of a future filled with emotions and new triumphs! New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-hyphenate and global Latin star, Feid, announced over the weekend that he will deploy more music to his fans. Ferxxo celebrated his birthday and gave a gift to his followers by announcing his next single, "FERXXO 151," to be released this upcoming Thursday, August 24th.Feid continues to make waves with a #1 on Billboard's Latin Airplay & Latin Rhythm Airplay Chartswith his hit, "Niña Bonita" alongside Sean Paul. As if that wasn't enough of a feat, Feid was also invited to host his own panel during Billboard Latin Music Week alongside his closest collaborators on his team.After shutting down the iconic Palacio de los Deportes in Ciudad de Mexico with a completely sold out show last week, in true Feid fashion, had a surprise for all 20K fans pouring out of the arena. 150 drones took the night sky and flew for 10 minutes creating 14 different shapes including some of Feid's most iconic symbols such as the Ferxxo glasses, the number 19, the ghost, a sprite can and of course, the Mexican flag. This whole experience was powered by Sprite.With a stellar debut with his most recent single, "Vente Conmigo," marked Feid's 3rd best release on Spotify on the first day of release. The first weekend's success saw Feid enjoying a #3 and #7 debut on Spotify's Top Songs Debut Global and USA respectively. With each step, Feid continues to soar in the music scene, leaving a lasting impression with his artistry and charisma. His success reflects his passion and dedication to music. Don't miss out on his music, tours, and the promise of a future filled with emotions and new triumphs!



