Margo Price Continues Her Unstoppable Journey On Strays II, Out October 13, 2023





Listen to Act I: Topanga Canyon, including "Strays," "Closer I Get (feat. Ny Oh)" and "Malibu (feat. Jonathan Wilson, Buck Meek)":

https://i.margoprice.net/ActITopangaCanyon



Accompanied by a three-part short film directed by Chris Phelps and recently previewed at the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles, Strays II will continue to unfold throughout the coming weeks with the release of Act II: Mind Travel and Act III: Burn Whatever's Left. All nineteen tracks will then combine into the double album's digital release on October 13th, followed by a vinyl LP release of the nine new Strays II songs on November 10th - pre-order it here. Of the three new additions out today, Margo Price says:



"The title track is the story of how my husband Jeremy and I met and fell in love in Nashville two decades ago. I wrote most of the words and Jeremy wrote the chords and melody. It also reflects how we have always tried to stay true to who we are as people: 'Love and pain it comes in waves but it was quite enough in those early days, we were wild as wolves my darlin', we were strays.'



'Closer I Get' (co-written with Jeremy Ivey) was originally meant to open this double album with the line, 'Being alive costs a lot of money but so does dying.' I've always thought it was unfair that the moment we are born, we immediately start racking up debt just for existing. This song was conjured from the ashes of our initial psychedelic trip - sometimes your perception and depth of field changes depending on where you're at in life.



'Malibu' was written with Mike Campbell in his Malibu home after Jeremy and I had driven through the canyon fleeing a forest fire to get my guitar from our Airbnb. I had the start of the song and brought it to him looking to finish it out. I wanted to write something with a country funk/Bobbie Gentry feel, a good long rambling story about the minutiae of the day, like 'Ode to Billy Joe.' Mike added the long 'California' yodel and the bridge and was exactly what the song needed. My favorite line is 'love and grief are a package deal, the more you have, the more you feel.'"



Like Strays and its many "stoic pearls of wisdom" (Pitchfork), Strays II reveals more of what makes Margo Price so "unstoppable, unsinkable, uninhibited" (The New York Times). Surmounting loss, trauma, substance abuse, demons of self-worth and more, the songs of Strays have cemented her place as a singular storyteller, with so much to say but nothing to prove. Since the album's release, Price has earned nominations for Artist of The Year, Album of The Year and Song of The Year ("Change of Heart") at the upcoming Americana Honors & Awards, tying for the most nominations of any single artist in 2023.



Recently, Margo Price also revealed details of the new Jessi Colter album that she produced (Edge of Forever), hosted a star-studded tribute to



Following a long-awaited return to the UK this week, Margo Price and her band will hit the road for a fall leg of her 'Til The Wheels Fall Off Tour. In addition to headline dates across the country, Price will play festivals including Hopscotch, XPoNential, Pilgrimage and Farm Aid, where Price is the first female artist to sit on the board of directors. Find the full list below and tickets at margoprice.net/tour.



Act I: Topanga Canyon Cover Art

Strays

Been To The Mountain

Light Me Up (feat. Mike Campbell)



Change of Heart

County Road

Time Machine

Hell In The Heartland

Anytime You Call (feat. Lucius)

Lydia

Landfill



Strays II

Act I: Topanga Canyon

Strays

Closer I Get (feat. Ny Oh)

Malibu (feat. Jonathan Wilson, Buck Meek)



Act II: Mind Travel



Mind Travel

Unoriginal Sin (feat. Mike Campbell)



Act III: Burn Whatever's Left

Homesick (feat. Jonathan Wilson)

Where Did We Go Wrong

Burn Whatever's Left



Margo Price Tour Dates

8/24 - London, UK - Rough Trade East

8/25 - London, UK - Lafayette

8/26 - Leicestershire, UK - The Long Road

9/8 - Raleigh, NC - Hopscotch

9/9 - Bristol, TN - Bristol Rhythm &

9/10 - Lexington, KY - The Burl County Fair

9/11 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall #

9/12 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom #

9/14 - Bloomington, IN - The Castle Theatre #

9/15 - Madison, WI - Live On King Street #

9/16 - Bayfield, WI - Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua #

9/17 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's #

9/22 - Camden, NJ - XPoNential

9/23 - Noblesville, IN - Farm Aid

9/24 - Franklin, TN - Pilgrimage

9/28 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg University (XL Live)^

9/29 - Northampton, MA - Academy of Music^

9/30 - North Truro, MA - Payomet Performing Arts Center^

10/1 - Bridgeport, CT - Sound on Sound

10/3 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom^

10/5 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena*

10/6 - University Park, PA - Bryce Jordan Center*

10/7 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena*

10/27 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater!

11/3 - Scottsdale, AZ - Dreamy Draw

*supporting Chris Stapleton

#w/ S.G. Goodman

^w/ Brit Taylor

!supporting



Praise For Strays

"Her strongest solo work yet" - The New Yorker

"Strays struts through big-hearted indie country, honky-tonk stomp and '70s guitar-explosion psychedelia" - New York Times

"Another impressive showcase for Price's skills as author and troubadour, featuring volcanic vocal performances and sharp character studies" - Vulture

"With scorching riffs, heartfelt folk, and appearances by the Heartbreakers' Mike Campbell, it's her strongest, most cohesive record yet" - Rolling Stone

"Strays bursts with easy confidence and kind, stoic pearls of wisdom" - Pitchfork

"A potent, genre-spanning opus that's rooted in Americana, but stretches into glittery pop, squelching rock and psychedelia" - NPR Music

"Strays brilliantly rattles through country, psych and Patti Smith-style poetic rock'n'roll...powerful lyrical gut-punches" - The Guardian, ★★★★

"A winding, deeply felt, at times rollicking trip" - Top40-Charts

